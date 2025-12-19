logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG NEWS

HK citizens mourns fallen firefighter Ho Wai-ho at funeral

HONG KONG NEWS
52 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
HK citizensmournfallen firefighterHo Wai-hofuneral

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Fire Services to hold highest-honors funeral for fallen firefighter Ho Wai-ho next Friday
HONG KONG NEWS
09-12-2025 16:11 HKT
Fallen firefighter Ho Wai-ho to receive highest honors funeral next Fri
HONG KONG NEWS
08-12-2025 19:39 HKT
Israeli soldiers attend the funeral of Hadar Goldin, an Israeli soldier killed in Gaza in 2014 and whose body had been held there until it was released Sunday, in Kfar Saba, Israel, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Abir Sultan/Pool via AP) (Abir Sultan)
Tens of thousands of Israelis attend funeral of soldier whose remains were held in Gaza for 11 years
WORLD NEWS
11-11-2025 18:17 HKT
Mourners hold portraits of Thailand's former Queen Sirikit as they line up to pay respects to the late queen at the Grand Palace in Bangkok on October 26, 2025. (AFP)
Year-long funeral starts for Thailand's former queen Sirikit
WORLD NEWS
26-10-2025 12:19 HKT
Released hostage attends funeral of soldier as body returned from Gaza - AP
Just-released hostage attends funeral of fellow soldier, whose body was among few returned from Gaza
WORLD NEWS
16-10-2025 17:10 HKT
People queue to see the coffin of late Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani lying-in state for two days at the Armani Theatre in Milan as a picture of him is seen on a screen, on September 6, 2025. Giorgio Armani died on September 4, 2025 at 91. (Photo by Stefano RELLANDINI / AFP)
Thousands pay respects to Italian designer Giorgio Armani
WORLD NEWS
06-09-2025 17:32 HKT
A guitar is placed next to flowers and cards at the Black Sabbath Bridge, following the death of Ozzy Osbourne, in Birmingham, Britain, July 23, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Thousands to pay respects as Ozzy Osbourne laid to rest in UK hometown
WORLD NEWS
30-07-2025 20:55 HKT
Political and business elites pay final respect to Charles Ho
HONG KONG NEWS
29-06-2025 13:34 HKT
All eyes turn to conclave after Pope Francis's funeral
WORLD NEWS
27-04-2025 16:01 HKT
People pray outside the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Cathedral, following the death of Pope Francis, in Buenos Aires, Argentina April 26, 2025. (Reuters)
Abuse scandals, disunity and diplomacy the new pope's challenges
WORLD NEWS
27-04-2025 14:22 HKT
(File Photo)
HK cancels New Year's Eve fireworks; plans alternative countdown event
HONG KONG NEWS
17-12-2025 20:57 HKT
Four robbers loot 1 billion yen from Sheung Wan money changer; mainland man arrested
HONG KONG NEWS
17 hours ago
Foreign woman dies after being hit by taxi on Mid-Levels' Caine Road
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.