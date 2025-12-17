News
NEWS
HONG KONG NEWS
Trailblazers in development and design honoured at 12th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards (Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau)
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
HKers' average monthly savings tops $10,000 for first time: survey
HONG KONG NEWS
14 mins ago
Filipino domestic helper dies after suddenly fainting in Yau Tong
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
HKFLU calls for minimum 3.5 pc pay increase in 2026 amid cautious salary expectations
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
Two officers injured after vehicle flees police inspection in Kai Tak
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
Police warn of scammers posing as CLP executives to promote fake investment scheme
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
ICAC arrests current and former Wang Fuk Court owners' committee chairs over Tai Po fire aftermath
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
Over $88,000 in $500 notes rain down at Lei Yue Mun Estate
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
Rocket launch inspires Hong Kong youth under 'Nurturing the Future' innovation program
HONG KONG NEWS
3 hours ago
Singapore community in Hong Kong raises $1.83m to support Tai Po fire victims
HONG KONG NEWS
3 hours ago
CU Medicine to launch gut microbiome testing for autism risk, free tests for 200 children
HONG KONG NEWS
3 hours ago
Consumer watchdog finds carcinogen in popular face washes from Muji, BCL and Detclear
HONG KONG NEWS
15-12-2025 13:45 HKT
Woman burned, more than 10 trapped on roof in Tuen Mun residential fire
HONG KONG NEWS
15 hours ago
Bondi hero who wrestled gun from attacker may lose arm, says he has no regrets
WORLD NEWS
15 hours ago
