News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
ePaper
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
NEWS
HONG KONG NEWS
“Game On” in Tsuen Wan as D‧PARK Launches Four-Day Sports Fest
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
Top News
Read More
14-year-old rescued from Kwai Chung fire; six cats found unharmed
HONG KONG NEWS
17 mins ago
EDB weighs rejecting Axon Secondary School registration over links to shuttered school
HONG KONG NEWS
40 mins ago
CityU ranks first in THE Interdisciplinary Science Rankings
HONG KONG NEWS
59 mins ago
Primary and secondary students record consistent TSA scores, EDB says
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
HK travel agencies see Japan tour inquiries drop over 20pc as tensions flare
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
HK expands MICE capabilities to strengthen global connectivity: Paul Chan
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
Govt invests $2b in elderly care tech fund
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
(Video) Unexpected fall from moving truck in Yuen Long raises safety concerns
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
A new battle of mind games: The phone scam that refuse to hang up
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
HK men’s epee and women’s foil teams fall in National Games quarter-finals
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
Indonesian woman found dead in Mong Kok home
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
Warmer winter for HK
HONG KONG NEWS
18-11-2025 21:19 HKT
Hong Kong wakes to 13.2°C — coldest morning of the season
HONG KONG NEWS
19-11-2025 11:25 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.