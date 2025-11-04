logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG NEWS

Snooker hall fire in Lai Sun Commercial Centre basement sparked by short circuit in electric stove

HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
snooker hallCheung Sha Wanfire

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
More than 50 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at the main stadium of Kai Tak Sports Park on Monday morning.
Fire at Kai Tak Main Stadium leads to evacuation of over 50, no injuries reported
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
Domestic helper arrested after cat’s fatal fall in Cheung Sha Wan
HONG KONG NEWS
30-10-2025 17:13 HKT
Fire at Kai Tak construction site prompts evacuation of hundreds
HONG KONG NEWS
29-10-2025 12:56 HKT
Two remain critical after Central Chinachem Tower fire
HONG KONG NEWS
19-10-2025 12:20 HKT
Gold Garden Cafe will close its branch on October 15.
Gold Garden Cafe in Cheung Sha Wan to close branch amid ongoing restaurant closures
HONG KONG NEWS
12-10-2025 18:11 HKT
A burnt-out van is covered in foam after being extinguished by fire fighters in Munich, Germany, October 1, 2025. Police and firefighters were out in large numbers along Munich's Lerchenauer Strasse arterial road after a local newspaper reported that explosions and gunshots had been heard. REUTERS/Ayhan Uyanik
Oktoberfest to remain shut on Wednesday after explosion in Munich
WORLD NEWS
01-10-2025 20:12 HKT
Fire hits hangar under demolition at Haneda Airport
WORLD NEWS
29-09-2025 17:15 HKT
Trump asks US Supreme Court to allow firing of Fed Governor Lisa Cook
MARKET
19-09-2025 10:25 HKT
logo
Car garage fire on Shing Mun Road in Tsuen Wan sends black smoke skyward, explosion heard
HONG KONG NEWS
15-09-2025 04:34 HKT
logo
AFCD vessel ablaze off Sai Kung coast, two injured
HONG KONG NEWS
10-09-2025 14:11 HKT
Public housing estates ban security guards from opening doors for residents
HONG KONG NEWS
28-10-2025 18:14 HKT
logo
(Video) Lovers’ lounge fight spills onto tarmac, delays HK Express flight
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
(File Photo)
Couple in 60s caught in sex act on Cheung Chau Pier arrested
HONG KONG NEWS
31-10-2025 13:55 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.