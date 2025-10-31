News
60 seconds to reinvent a start-up
20 mins ago
Police record 160 online investment scams in a week involving $120m Hong Kong police have warned the public to stay vigilant against online investment fraud after more than 160 such cases were reported in the past week, with total losses reaching HK$120
HONG KONG NEWS
2 mins ago
Autonomous vehicle tests expand to Airportcity Link
HONG KONG NEWS
19 mins ago
John Lee reunites with Singapore PM Lawrence Wong at APEC to forge deeper tech and trade ties
HONG KONG NEWS
20 mins ago
HK expands short-term visitor scheme to include environment and maritime sectors
HONG KONG NEWS
24 mins ago
John Lee meets UAE Crown Prince at APEC for deeper Gulf ties
HONG KONG NEWS
57 mins ago
Business leaders call for half-day 'thank you leave' for staff who vote in LegCo poll
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
Two arrested for drug trafficking after man found dead in Kowloon City hotel room
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
First batch of southbound drivers from 4 mainland cities allowed to enter Hong Kong from Dec 23
HONG KONG NEWS
3 hours ago
National security police charge two over 2019 protest weapons plot, release four on bail
HONG KONG NEWS
3 hours ago
Couple in 60s caught in sex act on Cheung Chau Pier arrested
HONG KONG NEWS
3 hours ago
Siblings nabbed for laundering HK$13 million through fake sneaker sales
HONG KONG NEWS
28-10-2025 17:44 HKT
Public housing estates ban security guards from opening doors for residents
HONG KONG NEWS
28-10-2025 18:14 HKT
Tsing Yi murder-suicide: 82-year-old kills girlfriend over suspected infidelity before taking own life
HONG KONG NEWS
21 hours ago
