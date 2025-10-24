logo
Ignite the Passion for Sports with the latest Sports and Outdoor Products at Global Sources Hong Kong Expo

1 hour ago
Dr Henry Chan, Club Steward (2nd left), and the three co-directors of The Hong Kong Jockey Club Global Health Institute, including Professor Leo Poon (1st right), Professor Ravindra Gupta (2nd right), and Professor Florian Marks (1st left).
The Hong Kong Jockey Club Global Health Institute – a world-class international partnership for vaccine development in support of local, regional and global health through pandemic preparedness
42 mins ago
49-year-old man dies after being found unconscious in parked car in Tai Po
3 hours ago
Arrest made in Wan Chai knife attack that left man with leg wounds
3 hours ago
The final contest of “All You Can Cook!” x “Happy Green Campaign” Culinary Competition
HK Electric and Maxim's crown winners of culinary contest promoting food waste reduction
5 hours ago
45-year-old woman found dead in Ma Wan village house
6 hours ago
Man jailed for 4 months after HK$93,000 worth of illicit cigarettes found in airport luggage
6 hours ago
Beijing praises HK lawmakers stepping down for 'new blood' as election nomination begins
6 hours ago
48-year-old mother arrested for allegedly leaving 14-year-old daughter alone in Yau Ma Tei flat
8 hours ago
Middle-aged man collapses at Tsuen Wan logistics company, pronounced dead at hospital
9 hours ago
FHKI unveils carbon management guidelines to equip local manufacturers for EU compliance 
12 hours ago
Man attacked by 3 knife-wielding assailants in Wan Chai alley
23-10-2025 07:08 HKT
Central Kowloon Bypass Yau Ma Tei Section to open on Dec 21: sources 
22-10-2025 21:59 HKT
Aaron Kwok welcomes third princess; spotted driving to hospital
22-10-2025 18:18 HKT
