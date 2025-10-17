logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG NEWS

Hong Kong Jockey Club Global Health Institute launches to boost pandemic preparedness

HONG KONG NEWS
59 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Dr Ronald Lam, HKSAR Government Director of Health (4th right); Dr Henry Chan, Club Steward (5th left); Professor Xiang Zhang, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hong Kong (4th left); Wong Yan-lung, Deputy Chairman of the Friends of Cambridge University in Hong Kong (3rd right); Professor Lau Chak-sing, Dean of Medicine of the University of Hong Kong (3rd left); Professor David Bishai, Director of the School of Public Health of the University of Hong Kong (2nd left); & HKJCGHI co-directors
Dr Ronald Lam, HKSAR Government Director of Health (4th right); Dr Henry Chan, Club Steward (5th left); Professor Xiang Zhang, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hong Kong (4th left); Wong Yan-lung, Deputy Chairman of the Friends of Cambridge University in Hong Kong (3rd right); Professor Lau Chak-sing, Dean of Medicine of the University of Hong Kong (3rd left); Professor David Bishai, Director of the School of Public Health of the University of Hong Kong (2nd left); & HKJCGHI co-directors

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
HK’s WWII exhibition draws global consuls to honor history and peace
HONG KONG NEWS
34 mins ago
Smart Logistics Datathon 2025 kicks off, inspiring young talent to innovate in HK’s logistics sector
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
HK scraps Air Mail Centre rebuild plan amid global economic challenges
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
Meter room fire in Sai Ying Pun building, residents evacuated
HONG KONG NEWS
3 hours ago
HK reports two additional melioidosis infections, no epidemiological link found
HONG KONG NEWS
5 hours ago
Grocery store owner jailed two months for hiring Indonesian illegal worker
HONG KONG NEWS
5 hours ago
Woman found dead in Panda Hotel room
HONG KONG NEWS
6 hours ago
"AI for Humans" Episode 13: Building Smart Mobility in Hong Kong, Paving the Way to a Smart City
HONG KONG NEWS
6 hours ago
HK well-prepared for potential US tariff impact, says Paul Chan
HONG KONG NEWS
6 hours ago
As flu pattern shifts, HK tops 450 school outbreaks
HONG KONG NEWS
7 hours ago
Belarusian Model Killed for Organs in Myanmar Scam Compound Over 'Poor Performance'
WORLD NEWS
15 hours ago
Missing Filipino women found safe in Sha Tin mall after nearly 2 weeks
HONG KONG NEWS
22 hours ago
Woman dies after fall at Singapore's Jewel Changi Airport
WORLD NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.