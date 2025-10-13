logo
Unlocking global pathways for governance professionals

HONG KONG NEWS
6 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Building investor confidence starts with better governance: HKCGI
HONG KONG NEWS
14-07-2025 09:00 HKT
St. Peter's Secondary teachers request principal's replacement in letter to education bureau
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
2 Sha Tau Kok village houses burglarized, over HK$110,000 stolen
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
Teenage hiker rescued after getting lost on Tsz Wan Shan trail
HONG KONG NEWS
4 hours ago
Tai Po man found unconscious in house, hospitalized
HONG KONG NEWS
9 hours ago
logo
Man Mo Parade and Autumn Sacrificial Rites celebrate cultural heritage and community unity
HONG KONG NEWS
11 hours ago
The Pangu system suggests that the area of low pressure will weaken 200 kilometers southeast of Hong Kong. (HKO)
Low pressure expected to be weakened by northeast monsoon next week
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
First child death from seasonal influenza since last June reported as 13-year-old girl dies
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
The Northbound Travel for Hong Kong Vehicles scheme is only applicable to the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.
Transport Department warns public about misinformation on cross-border driving schemes
HONG KONG NEWS
14 hours ago
logo
Waterspout dances near Lamma Island
HONG KONG NEWS
14 hours ago
Benz Hui opens doors to 4,000-sq-ft home, cooks with daughter for friends
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
10-10-2025 13:20 HKT
HK TV report exposes shocking indecent behavior at Tsing Yi public staircase
HONG KONG NEWS
11-10-2025 10:31 HKT
Relief at last? Cooler weather forecast for HK
HONG KONG NEWS
15 hours ago
