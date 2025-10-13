News
Unlocking global pathways for governance professionals
6 mins ago
Building investor confidence starts with better governance: HKCGI
14-07-2025 09:00 HKT
St. Peter's Secondary teachers request principal's replacement in letter to education bureau
1 hour ago
2 Sha Tau Kok village houses burglarized, over HK$110,000 stolen
2 hours ago
Teenage hiker rescued after getting lost on Tsz Wan Shan trail
4 hours ago
Tai Po man found unconscious in house, hospitalized
9 hours ago
Man Mo Parade and Autumn Sacrificial Rites celebrate cultural heritage and community unity
11 hours ago
Low pressure expected to be weakened by northeast monsoon next week
12 hours ago
First child death from seasonal influenza since last June reported as 13-year-old girl dies
13 hours ago
Transport Department warns public about misinformation on cross-border driving schemes
14 hours ago
Waterspout dances near Lamma Island
14 hours ago
Benz Hui opens doors to 4,000-sq-ft home, cooks with daughter for friends
10-10-2025 13:20 HKT
HK TV report exposes shocking indecent behavior at Tsing Yi public staircase
11-10-2025 10:31 HKT
Relief at last? Cooler weather forecast for HK
15 hours ago
