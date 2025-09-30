logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG NEWS

PLA naval vessels arrive in HK for National Day celebrations

HONG KONG NEWS
16 hours ago

by

Kamun Lai

logo
logo
logo

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
From movie tickets to rides: HK rolls out citywide perks for National Day celebrations
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
National Day Specials: Catering sector serves up discounts for all
HONG KONG NEWS
29-09-2025 17:50 HKT
(File Photo)
Tourism sector foresees 20pc surge in day tours during National Day Golden Week
HONG KONG NEWS
29-09-2025 17:02 HKT
Amphibious transport dock Yimengshan.
Chinese naval warships to visit HK, open to public tours from Oct 1
HONG KONG NEWS
25-09-2025 23:25 HKT
Tai Po gears up to set the weekend aglow for 76th National Day celebrations
HONG KONG NEWS
23-09-2025 12:56 HKT
HK expects 1.5m mainland tourists during National Day Golden Week
HONG KONG NEWS
16-09-2025 20:54 HKT
Shandong sails into HK with spectacular display of ‘Security Brings Prosperity’
HONG KONG NEWS
03-07-2025 11:07 HKT
Excitement in Hong Kong as Shandong carrier strike group arrives
HONG KONG NEWS
03-07-2025 10:45 HKT
Aircraft carrier Shandong (Sing Tao)
(Pictures) Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong arrives in Hong Kong
HONG KONG NEWS
03-07-2025 08:38 HKT
27-year-old woman found dead in Yuen Long home
HONG KONG NEWS
34 mins ago
Hong Kong may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival.
HK may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival
HONG KONG NEWS
29-09-2025 19:01 HKT
(File Photo)
HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers by 2.2pc to $5,100 starting Sep 30
HONG KONG NEWS
29-09-2025 17:36 HKT
TVB denies report of sudden employee retirements
MARKET
29-09-2025 20:52 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.