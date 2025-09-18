News
NEWS
HONG KONG NEWS
How the Jockey Club’s responsible gambling measures benefit the community
HONG KONG NEWS
18-09-2025 09:30 HKT
The Off-course Betting Branch Counselling Outreach Programme aims to address excessive gambling and related issues and provide assistance through early intervention.
Top News
Read More
HKSAR Govt strongly rejects US trafficking report
HONG KONG NEWS
48 mins ago
Police car, taxi collide in Yau Ma Tei intersection
HONG KONG NEWS
56 mins ago
2 found unconscious in Yuen Long, Sheung Shui
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
CityUHK develops "DNA surgery" for liver, cardiovascular diseases
HONG KONG NEWS
3 hours ago
Undercover police nab 2 taxi drivers in Central for refusal of hire
HONG KONG NEWS
4 hours ago
14 arrested in Tai Po illegal gambling den raid
HONG KONG NEWS
4 hours ago
HK$27 million illicit cigarettes seized in Tsuen Wan, Kwai Chung
HONG KONG NEWS
4 hours ago
Middle-aged man found dead in Tuen Mun home
HONG KONG NEWS
6 hours ago
Third worker dies suddenly at Kwu Tung construction site in a week
HONG KONG NEWS
10 hours ago
HOY TV warns of SMS scams impersonating Its services
HONG KONG NEWS
10 hours ago
HK may face another tropical cyclone near the Mid-Autumn Festival
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
HK raises minimum wage for foreign domestic helpers by 2.2pc to $5,100 starting Sep 30
HONG KONG NEWS
14 hours ago
Labor chief outlines stricter foreign worker rules, enhanced caregiver support
HONG KONG NEWS
27-09-2025 13:48 HKT
