logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
ARTS & LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
HEALTH & WELLNESS

Infection with RSV may cause more severe complications than the Flu, with the elderly and chronic disease patients being high-risk Groups

HEALTH & WELLNESS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Medical professionals recommend that chronic disease patients and the elderly get vaccinated to prevent RSV infection
Medical professionals recommend that chronic disease patients and the elderly get vaccinated to prevent RSV infection
Health & WellnessRSVInfectionVirusFlu
Top News
Read More
Laboratory Automation is the inevitable trend and offers long-term cost reduction
HEALTH & WELLNESS
14-10-2025 09:00 HKT
Children of mothers with high blood sugar have 50 percent increased risk of obesity 
HEALTH & WELLNESS
13-10-2025 18:46 HKT
Infection with Serogroup B meningococcus can be fatal or lead to severe long-term complications.
HEALTH & WELLNESS
10-10-2025 09:00 HKT
Gleneagles MediCentre launches comprehensive services and free colorectal cancer screenings
HEALTH & WELLNESS
08-10-2025 21:46 HKT
(Left) Joe, Early breast cancer patient; Mary Hemrajani, Chairman of the Global Chinese Breast Cancer Organizations Alliance; Dr. Lee Wai Man Sarah, Clinical Oncologist.
Coming Again? Beware of Breast Cancer Recurrence
HEALTH & WELLNESS
03-10-2025 13:00 HKT
Eight ‘healthy’ foods that aren’t as innocent as they look
HEALTH & WELLNESS
02-10-2025 17:20 HKT
(From the left) Paul Tse, Chief Marketing and Digital Officer of FWD Hong Kong and Macau, and Andrew Hui, General Manager and COO of Canossa Hospital (Caritas), at the launch event for the dementia awareness initiative.
Free Online Dementia Screening Test Empowers Hong Kongers to Understand Risks
HEALTH & WELLNESS
24-09-2025 12:00 HKT
GBAICTI, HKUMed, and GSK sign MoU to boost real-world studies.
First tripartite MOU promotes the importance of applying Real-World Data
HEALTH & WELLNESS
09-09-2025 16:45 HKT
HKBH East Kowloon Medical Centre Opens, offering a wide range of medical services
HEALTH & WELLNESS
27-08-2025 09:30 HKT
Cash on immortality: Anti-ageing influencer Bryan Johnson’s controversial quest for eternal youth
HEALTH & WELLNESS
26-08-2025 19:02 HKT
Indonesian domestic helper in HK turns out to be modern-day Cinderella
HONG KONG NEWS
13-10-2025 16:27 HKT
Gusty winds and sharp cooldown expected as late-season storm nears HK
HONG KONG NEWS
14-10-2025 16:29 HKT
Hong Kong-Filipino taxi driver Jeff redefines ‘cabbie’ role with suit and dedication
HONG KONG NEWS
13-10-2025 17:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.