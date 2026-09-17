HKMA raises base rate by 25 basis points to 4.25% after Fed hike

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Exchange Fund's foreign assets drop by HK$41.8 billion in August
14-09-2026 17:02 HKT
HKMA urges higher climate risk awareness for banking resilience
08-09-2026 20:44 HKT
HK records US$442.9b in foreign currency reserve at end-August
07-09-2026 16:53 HKT
HKMA debuts Phase 2B sustainable finance taxonomy for net-zero push
07-09-2026 15:28 HKT
Hong Kong unveils first cohort of GenA.I. Sandbox++
27-08-2026 18:04 HKT
Four arrested over Pokémon card scams involving $101,000
15-09-2026 18:26 HKT