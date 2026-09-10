logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

BOJ policymaker warns of price risks that may trigger rapid rate hikes

FINANCE
38 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan December19, 2025. REUTERS
A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan December19, 2025. REUTERS

The Bank of Japan may eventually be forced to raise interest rates rapidly if inflation accelerates given the country's loose financial conditions, board member Kazuyuki Masu said, warning of price risks that solidify the chance of a September hike.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In a closely watched speech ahead of next week's policy meeting, Masu gave no specific hints on the pace and timing of future rate hikes, but warned of broadening price pressures that have pushed underlying inflation "very close" to its 2 percent target.

He also said the BOJ must pull real interest rates out of negative territory as soon as possible, signalling his concern over the demerits of too-low borrowing costs.

A recent spike in producer prices warrants attention, as it could push up consumer inflation more than in the past, with companies actively passing on higher costs from the Middle East conflict and the weak yen, Masu said on Thursday.

Rising fuel and chemical prices from the war in Iran could push up transportation costs which, coupled with rising food prices, could have a lasting effect on overall prices, he said.

"Financial conditions in Japan remain accommodative. If inflation accelerates here, there is a risk we might inevitably need to rapidly raise interest rates," Masu said in a speech.

In continuing with its rate-hike path, what was most vital was to ensure underlying inflation does not significantly exceed 2 percent, he added.

"I am convinced the BOJ needs to raise its policy rate further as it falls solidly within the estimated range of the neutral interest rate, thereby ensuring the flexibility needed to swiftly adjust the policy rate in either direction, depending on economic conditions," he said on its policy normalisation.

The yen rose against the dollar after the remarks by Masu, who is seen by markets as among those in the nine-member board holding a neutral to somewhat hawkish view on monetary policy.

His remarks add to a slew of hawkish BOJ commentary and pressure from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that have cemented views the BOJ will raise interest rates this month.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the BOJ to hike rates to 1.25 percent next week and then to 1.75 percent in the second quarter of 2027, earlier than previously thought, amid persistent concerns over broadening price pressures and yen weakness.

With a rate hike next week nearly fully baked in, markets are focusing on any clues from policymakers on whether the BOJ could speed up rate hikes from the pace so far of roughly twice a year.

Masu said only the timing and pace would depend on the likelihood of the economy achieving the BOJ's baseline scenario as well as risks such as price pressures from rising oil costs, solid AI-related demand and yen moves.

But he said there was no indication recent rate hikes have dampened firms' appetite for funding, warning instead of concerns over "potential overheating" in corporate investment.

The BOJ raised interest rates to a 31-year high of 1 percent in June on the view Japan was on the cusp of durably hitting its 2 percent inflation target. It kept rates steady in July but signalled a strong chance of a near-term hike on mounting price pressures from the Middle East war and a weak yen.

Annual wholesale inflation remained elevated at three-year high levels in July, heightening the chance price pressures will spread to consumer goods as firms pass on higher costs. The BOJ will release on Friday wholesale inflation data for August.

Sources have told Reuters the BOJ is set to raise rates as soon as September and is considering hiking more aggressively thereafter.

BOJ staff has produced estimates showing Japan's nominal neutral rate, or the level that neither cools nor overheats growth, to be in a range of 1.1 percent to 2.5 percent.

Reuters

Bank Of Japaninflationratehike

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo, Japan December19, 2025. REUTERS
Takaichi adviser says BOJ likely to raise rates in September and continue quarterly hikes
FINANCE
07-09-2026 11:10 HKT
The Federal Reserve building. REUTERS
Fed's Williams ties rising bond yields to strong economy, CNBC reports
FINANCE
02-09-2026 22:06 HKT
A view of the Bank of Canada building in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada May 8, 2025. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Bank of Canada keeps its policy rate at 2.25pc, says tariffs could hit growth
FINANCE
02-09-2026 22:00 HKT
Visitors gather at the landmark Merlion Park on the Marina Bay waterfront in Singapore on March 14, 2025. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP)
Singapore economists see 2026 growth at 5pc, central bank survey says
FINANCE
02-09-2026 14:23 HKT
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand building stands in Wellington, New Zealand, September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Marty Melville
New Zealand central bank raises rates by 25 bps, flags gradual tightening path
FINANCE
02-09-2026 11:43 HKT
The Japanese flag flutters in the wind from the top of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) headquarters complex in central Tokyo on June 16, 2025. AFP
BOJ's Takata urges nimble rate hikes to counter inflation pressures
FINANCE
02-09-2026 11:23 HKT
South Korean won, Chinese yuan and Japanese yen notes are seen on U.S. 100 dollar notes in this picture illustration taken in Seoul, South Korea, December 15, 2015. REUTERS
Global bond rout deepens as Japan yield hits key threshold
FINANCE
01-09-2026 16:10 HKT
The Japanese national flag flutters in the wind on part of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) headquarters in Tokyo on April 28, 2026. (Photo by Kazuhiro NOGI / AFP)
Japan's benchmark bond yield rises to 3pc for first time in 30 years
FINANCE
01-09-2026 14:25 HKT
New U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh holds a press conference following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), at the U.S. Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C., U.S. June 17, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee
Warsh says Fed has 'work to do' if above-target inflation persists
FINANCE
28-08-2026 22:04 HKT
Gold inches up ahead of Fed Chair Warsh's Jackson Hole remarks
FINANCE
28-08-2026 18:16 HKT
Two men held after nearly 8000 liters of diesel seized at illegal filling station
NEWS
08-09-2026 19:40 HKT
File Photo
Tung Chee-hwa's funeral: Will HK see a third state funeral?
NEWS
09-09-2026 05:37 HKT
Wan Chai convenience store customer smashes cash register after long wait
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.