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FINANCE

HKICPA to enhance Sustainability Reporting Certificate Program

FINANCE
12 mins ago
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The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA) is pleased to announce that it has been appointed as an official International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) Training Partner by the IFRS Foundation.
The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA) is pleased to announce that it has been appointed as an official International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) Training Partner by the IFRS Foundation.

The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA) will enhance its Sustainability Reporting Certificate Program as it has been appointed as an official International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) Training Partner by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation. 

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With the appointment, HKICPA will leverage the resources available through the partnership to enhance its Program, they said.

The enhanced Program, which is targeted for launch later this year, will incorporate official IFRS Foundation-developed training content alongside considerations of local implementation of sustainability reporting standards and practical insights, further supporting its members and other stakeholders. 

The HKICPA stated that enhancing market preparedness and professional capabilities is crucial, as sustainability reporting requirements continue to evolve globally.

The ISSB Training Partner Programme is a global initiative established by the IFRS Foundation to recognize authorized organizations that deliver official ISSB Disclosure Training using IFRS Foundation-developed content.

As an ISSB Training Partner alongside 25 institutions around the globe, the HKICPA will be authorized to deliver training designed to build knowledge and practical capabilities in applying the IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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