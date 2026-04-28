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CHINA

China's Politburo pledges to strengthen energy security and tackle external risks

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Red flags flutter on the top of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China September 30, 2018. Picture taken September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Red flags flutter on the top of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China September 30, 2018. Picture taken September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

China's Politburo on Tuesday pledged to strengthen energy security and "systematically" respond to external challenges as a part of efforts to bolster economic resilience, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

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"We must systematically respond to external shocks and challenges, improve energy resource security guarantee levels, and counter various uncertainties with the certainty of high-quality development," the top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party said in a meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping, Xinhua reported.

The meeting, which analysed current economic conditions, also called for pushing forward technological self-sufficiency and ensuring self-reliance and control over supply chains, Xinhua said. 

Reuters

ChinaPolitburoenergysecurityexternal risks

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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