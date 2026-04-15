Robots, drones could slash global food delivery costs to US$1 per order, Barclays says

Autonomous food delivery robots and drones could cut costs by several dollars to as low as US$1 (HK$7.8) per order, a shift that could unlock billions of dollars in profits for the global food delivery industry, Barclays said on Wednesday.

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Global platforms such as DoorDash are partnering with autonomous delivery operators primarily through sidewalk delivery robots (SDRs) and drones to enhance their capabilities, which Barclays said signals a "clear strategic shift."

Autonomous delivery costs currently range from about US$5 to US$7 per order drop in early adoption markets with high labour costs, the British brokerage said, which is US$3 to US$4 cheaper than traditional rider delivery.

In the long term, autonomous delivery costs could decrease to US$1 per drop, implying potential savings of US$8 to US$9, compared with current rider deliveries in higher-labour-cost regions.

Assuming about US$4 cost savings per drop at long-term penetration levels, Barclays forecasts autonomous delivery could unlock about US$16 billion in an annual global profitability pool for food delivery platforms.

Autonomous delivery penetration is currently at a nascent stage, with less than 1 percent of global food delivery orders, Barclays estimates.

However, the brokerage expects it to rise to about 2 percent by the end of the decade and jump to roughly 10 percent by 2035.

Barclays expects DoorDash and Chinese food delivery leader Meituan to be near-term beneficiaries, given early commercial deployments, platform-level investment and exposure to higher labour costs that could be mitigated via automation.

It also projects Uber to be well-positioned, while it bets on Dutch technology investor Prosus to be a long-term beneficiary.

Delivery Hero, its Middle East unit Talabat, and Southeast Asia's Grab are positioned as medium- to longer-term beneficiaries, Barclays said, with automation developments being pilot-led and small.

Reuters