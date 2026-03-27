SpaceX's listing stirs up social media frenzy, ticker bets

From rocket launches drawing millions of YouTube views to social media frenzy over its potential listing, SpaceX’s debut is shaping up to be a landmark moment for Wall Street.

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Traders are betting thousands of dollars on the company’s ticker and speculating over its entry into the most elite club of US companies, giving the world’s most valuable startup a level of social media buzz that only a few companies enjoy, especially when they are yet to file their IPO paperwork.

On Polymarket, users were betting on topics including the company’s targeted valuation, the exchange it will list on and the ticker its shares would trade under. The combined trading volume of such bets exceeded more than US$15.2 million, as of Friday.

Odds on the prediction markets platform put a 25 percent chance on SpaceX choosing the letter “X” as its ticker, a sharp drop from 60 percent a month ago.

The single-letter ticker is up for grabs after US Steel, which reportedly held it for over a century, delisted from the New York Stock Exchange after being bought by Japan’s Nippon Steel last year.

Musk’s social media platform is also called X after a rebrand from Twitter in 2023.

Tuttle Capital Management CEO Matthew Tuttle said a better alternative would be “SPCX” — also the ticker of an exchange traded fund his company manages.

Tuttle has indicated openness to selling the SPCX symbol to SpaceX.

“I’ve not heard from Elon, but my phone line is still open and I’m holding out hope that I get a call,” he said.

Apart from X, other potential options floated on Polymarket include “SPAX” and the risqué, “SEX”. However, users see a roughly 70 percent probability that the company chooses a different ticker altogether.

FROM MAGNIFICENT SEVEN TO SUPER EIGHT?

SpaceX is targeting a valuation of US$1.75 trillion (HK$13.7 trillion) in its listing, which would make it the sixth biggest US company by market capitalization. Tesla and Meta Platforms could fall behind, with market valuations of US$1.4 trillion and US$1.39 trillion, respectively.

That has fueled speculation over whether the company’s market debut will force a rethink of the so-called “Magnificent Seven”, a group of some of the most valuable US companies.

“When the company does finally go public, the Magnificent Seven will clearly expand. They’ll probably call it the Magnificent Eight, the Super Eight or some new acronym,” said Todd Schoenberger, chief investment officer at CrossCheck Management.

To capitalize on his popularity among retail investors, CEO Elon Musk is also discussing allocating as much as 30 percent of the IPO to individual investors, at least three times the usual retail slice, Reuters reported.

On social media platform Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets thread, SpaceX was mentioned 130 times over the past week and was the 19th most popular mention, according to data from Germany-based data group Breakout Point.

“The retail investor plays a very significant role when you have a company like SpaceX that’s coming public. Most people would say yes to the opportunity of investing in Elon Musk’s space company,” said Jonathan Corpina, senior managing partner for Meridian Equity Partners.

Reuters