Asia bunker premiums hit record highs, some ships struggle to refuel

Read More
Governments scramble to limit fallout of Iran war as oil prices surge
09-03-2026 14:17 HKT
South Korea to impose fuel price cap to shield economy from energy shock
09-03-2026 11:47 HKT
Asian shares slide, oil surges on risk of lengthy Middle East conflict
09-03-2026 09:29 HKT
Carney heads to Asia to promote Canada trade as US ties falter
26-02-2026 12:24 HKT
Apple to shift some Mac Mini production to Houston from Asia
24-02-2026 12:18 HKT
Asian economies weigh impact of fresh Trump tariff moves, confusion
21-02-2026 17:07 HKT
L'Oreal sales undershoot in Asia, beat forecasts in North America
13-02-2026 11:39 HKT