Founder of China's JD.com launches yacht brand

JD.com property unit files for Hong Kong IPO
26-01-2026 22:50 HKT
JD.com pledges 22 billion yuan housing support for couriers
12-12-2025 15:10 HKT
Jack Ma sightings hint at bid to 'Make Alibaba Great Again'
16-09-2025 16:43 HKT
UK's Sainsbury's ends talks to sell Argos to China's JD.com
15-09-2025 10:24 HKT
Tech stocks weigh Hong Kong market down
28-08-2025 16:56 HKT
Delivery war sinks Meituan's second-quarter profit 89pc
27-08-2025 18:12 HKT
JD.com registers JCOIN, JOYCOIN ahead of HK stablecoin ruling
29-07-2025 17:32 HKT
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT