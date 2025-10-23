logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
breadcrumb-arrow
ESG & CLIMATE

Over 40pc of large firms unready for climate disclosure next year: survey

ESG & CLIMATE
1 hour ago

by

Staff reporter

logo
logo
logo
HKEX. SING TAO
HKEX. SING TAO

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Lam (middle), Lee (left), Wang (right). SING TAO
Enterprises urged to implement ESG initiatives to catch opportunities
ESG & CLIMATE
21-10-2025 20:12 HKT
Workers are seen in silhouetted near a liquified natural gas (LNG) storage tank at PetroChina's receiving terminal at Rudong port in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China September 4, 2018. Picture taken September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.//File Photo
Cooler winter may threaten China's gas supply: Morgan Stanley
ESG & CLIMATE
21-10-2025 16:27 HKT
The agreement was announced at a ceremony hosted by Cathay Chief Operations and Service Delivery Officer Alex McGowan (left) and Airbus President Asia Pacific Anand Stanley (right). CATHAY
Cathay, Airbus to invest up to US$70 mln in sustainable fuel
ESG & CLIMATE
21-10-2025 16:02 HKT
A factory is pictured in Ludwigshafen, Germany February 24, 2012. REUTERS
Global firms may face US$1.2 trillion in annual climate risk costs by 2050, S&P says
ESG & CLIMATE
17-10-2025 10:17 HKT
HKMA Kenneth Hui. SING TAO
Hong Kong can seize opportunity from green finance gap: HKMA
ESG & CLIMATE
02-10-2025 14:51 HKT
Hang Seng Bank headquarters. SING TAO
Hang Seng boosts green fund by 50pc
ESG & CLIMATE
02-10-2025 12:59 HKT
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a video speech to the United Nations Climate Summit 2025 held in New York on Sept. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling)
Xi unveils China's latest decarbonization targets
ESG & CLIMATE
25-09-2025 20:02 HKT
Solar panels are seen built over ponds in Jinhu County, Huai'an City, in China's eastern Jiangsu province on September 22, 2025. AFP
China's new climate target 'falls well short,' EU says
ESG & CLIMATE
25-09-2025 18:54 HKT
The natural gas field in Fuling, Chongqing, operated by Sinopec’s subsidiary. Photo by XINHUA
Sinopec begins output at southwest China's biggest LNG plant, state media says
ESG & CLIMATE
24-09-2025 16:40 HKT
MTR Corporation signed the seven-year syndicated green term loan facility. On behalf of MTR, Michael Fitzgerald, (middle), signed the agreement at the signing ceremony.
MTR obtains $30 billion syndicated loan, seeking partners for Northern Line
ESG & CLIMATE
23-09-2025 20:19 HKT
Aaron Kwok welcomes third princess; spotted driving to hospital
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
22-10-2025 18:18 HKT
Man attacked by 3 knife-wielding assailants in Wan Chai alley
HONG KONG NEWS
11 hours ago
4 men slashed inside Tsim Sha Tsui convenience store
HONG KONG NEWS
22-10-2025 04:20 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.