12 dead in Hubei fireworks shop explosion, investigation ordered

Improper fireworks use triggers blast at Jiangsu shop, killing 8
16-02-2026 00:50 HKT
China urges immediate ceasefire after US, Israel strike Iran
01-03-2026 11:03 HKT
China expresses grave concern over US-Israel strikes on Iran
28-02-2026 22:14 HKT
China calls for Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire
27-02-2026 18:12 HKT
Meta sues Brazil, China advertisers over celebrity deepfake scams
27-02-2026 14:04 HKT
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT