12 dead in Hubei fireworks shop explosion, investigation ordered

19-02-2026 01:49 HKT
Xiangyang fireworks explosion investigation ordered

Improper fireworks use triggers blast at Jiangsu shop, killing 8
CHINA
16-02-2026 00:50 HKT
Smoke rises following an explosion, after Israel and the U.S. launched strikes on Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 1, 2026. (Reuters)
One Chinese killed in Tehran, China calls for diplomacy to end Middle East conflict
CHINA
1 hour ago
A smoke plume billowing from Konarak Naval Base in southern Iran along the Gulf of Oman. (AFP)
China's Cosco orders Gulf-bound ships to 'safe waters'
CHINA
2 hours ago
A general view as delegates attend the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 11, 2025. (AFP)
China's Two Sessions conclave: what you need to know
CHINA
3 hours ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Reuters/File)
China's Wang Yi says attacks on Iran 'unacceptable', urges ceasefire and talks
CHINA
19 hours ago
A still image released by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), which accompanied a press release describing the operation dubbed "Epic Fury", an attack by the United States and Israel on Iran, shows a rocket launch from a ship, in this picture obtained from social media released on February 28, 2026. (Reuters)
China urges citizens in Iran to evacuate 'as soon as possible' amid rising tensions and conflict
CHINA
01-03-2026 13:05 HKT
A photo of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is shown on TV when the news of his death is announced, in Tehran, Iran March 1, 2026. (Reuters)
China urges immediate ceasefire after US, Israel strike Iran
CHINA
01-03-2026 11:03 HKT
(File photo)
China expresses grave concern over US-Israel strikes on Iran
CHINA
28-02-2026 22:14 HKT
Photo by AIMAL ZAHIR / AFP A Taliban security personnel operating an anti-aircraft gun keeps watch for Pakistani airstrikes near the Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan in the Nangarhar province on February 27, 2026 following overnight cross-border fighting between the two countries.
China calls for Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire
CHINA
27-02-2026 18:12 HKT
Model Gisele Bundchen poses during a photo wall session with media during the Watches and Wonders fair in Geneva, Switzerland, April 9, 2024. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
Meta sues Brazil, China advertisers over celebrity deepfake scams
CHINA
27-02-2026 14:04 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
20 hours ago
