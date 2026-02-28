logo
China expresses grave concern over US-Israel strikes on Iran

CHINA NEWS
17 hours ago
(File photo)
(File photo)

A still image released by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), which accompanied a press release describing the operation dubbed "Epic Fury", an attack by the United States and Israel on Iran, shows a rocket launch from a ship, in this picture obtained from social media released on February 28, 2026. (Reuters)
China urges citizens in Iran to evacuate 'as soon as possible' amid rising tensions and conflict
CHINA NEWS
2 hours ago
A photo of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is shown on TV when the news of his death is announced, in Tehran, Iran March 1, 2026. (Reuters)
China urges immediate ceasefire after US, Israel strike Iran
CHINA NEWS
4 hours ago
Photo by AIMAL ZAHIR / AFP A Taliban security personnel operating an anti-aircraft gun keeps watch for Pakistani airstrikes near the Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan in the Nangarhar province on February 27, 2026 following overnight cross-border fighting between the two countries.
China calls for Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire
CHINA NEWS
27-02-2026 18:12 HKT
Model Gisele Bundchen poses during a photo wall session with media during the Watches and Wonders fair in Geneva, Switzerland, April 9, 2024. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
Meta sues Brazil, China advertisers over celebrity deepfake scams
CHINA NEWS
27-02-2026 14:04 HKT
Soccer Football - Women's Asian Cup 2022 - Final - China v South Korea - D Y Patil Sports Stadium, Navi Mumbai, India - February 6, 2022 China's Wang Shuang and Wang Shanshan hold the trophy and celebrate with team members after the match REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
China chase glory days at Women's Asian Cup as Japan, Australia threat looms
CHINA NEWS
27-02-2026 11:48 HKT
Photo by JONATHAN ERNST / POOL / AFP. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to reporters in a departure lounge before returning to Washington following meetings with Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders, at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis on February 25, 2026.
Rubio says US, China at 'strategic stability' ahead of Trump trip
CHINA NEWS
26-02-2026 16:46 HKT
Chinese President Xi Jinping (File Photo)
Xi urges good start to 15th Five-Year Plan period
CHINA NEWS
26-02-2026 15:44 HKT
File Photo
China Consulate-General warns against Japan travel after 5 million yen robbery in Osaka
CHINA NEWS
26-02-2026 14:27 HKT
Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing, China April 8, 2025. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
US arrests ex-Air Force pilot for training Chinese military
CHINA NEWS
26-02-2026 11:21 HKT
Germany's Merz hails China ties as he seeks reset with Beijing
CHINA NEWS
25-02-2026 23:54 HKT
Smoke rises following an explosion in Tehran, Iran February 28, 2026 in this screen grab taken from video. WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS
US and Israel launch "pre-emptive" attack against Iran
WORLD NEWS
28-02-2026 14:58 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Dubai International Airport suspends all flights amid rising Middle East tensions; Hong Kong-Europe tours via Dubai affected
HONG KONG NEWS
18 hours ago
U.S. President Donald Trump visits a Whataburger in Corpus Christi, Texas, U.S., February 27, 2026. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz
Trump warns some Americans may die amid US strikes in Iran
WORLD NEWS
22 hours ago
