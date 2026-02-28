China expresses grave concern over US-Israel strikes on Iran

Read More
China calls for Afghanistan-Pakistan ceasefire
27-02-2026 18:12 HKT
Meta sues Brazil, China advertisers over celebrity deepfake scams
27-02-2026 14:04 HKT
Rubio says US, China at 'strategic stability' ahead of Trump trip
26-02-2026 16:46 HKT
Xi urges good start to 15th Five-Year Plan period
26-02-2026 15:44 HKT
US arrests ex-Air Force pilot for training Chinese military
26-02-2026 11:21 HKT
Germany's Merz hails China ties as he seeks reset with Beijing
25-02-2026 23:54 HKT
US and Israel launch "pre-emptive" attack against Iran
28-02-2026 14:58 HKT