CHINA NEWS

Over 18m cross-border trips expected during Spring Festival holiday as mainland tourists travel worldwide 

CHINA NEWS
3 hours ago
Spring Festival

Peak return travel trips expected today as mainland Spring Festival holiday ends on Mon
CHINA NEWS
10 hours ago
Mainland visitors flock to HK, look forward to fireworks display
HONG KONG NEWS
15-02-2026 14:07 HKT
The Deepseek logo and a Chinese flag are seen in this illustration taken January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Chinese AI models festoon Spring Festival a year after DeepSeek shock
CHINA NEWS
14-02-2026 13:12 HKT
World's largest ice-and-snow park closes as temperature rises
CHINA NEWS
6 hours ago
Royal Australian Navy vessel, HMAS Toowoomba, is docked at the Changi Naval Base in Singapore, May 4, 2023. (Reuters)
Australian warship transits Taiwan Strait, tracked by China's navy
CHINA NEWS
12 hours ago
China's Eileen Gu takes photos with attendees after the women's freestyle skiing halfpipe qualifications at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
At halfpipe, neither US-born Olympic medal favorite competes for U.S. Eileen Gu takes the heat
CHINA NEWS
21-02-2026 17:46 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., February 19, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Trump to travel to China next month, with US tariffs in focus
CHINA NEWS
21-02-2026 11:01 HKT
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Freestyle Skiing - Women's Freeski Big Air Qualification - Livigno Snow Park, Livigno, Italy - February 14, 2026. Ailing Eileen Gu of China reacts after her third run of Women's Freeski Big Air Qualification. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Gu reaches Olympic halfpipe final after horror crash mars qualifiers
CHINA NEWS
20-02-2026 11:06 HKT
Screen Capture from Ettoday
Boy, 9, dies after swan boat capsizes in Taiwan's Liyu Lake
CHINA NEWS
20-02-2026 03:40 HKT
Harbin Ice-Snow World closes for two days due to thaw
CHINA NEWS
20-02-2026 01:04 HKT
(File Photo)
Insurance payout for Wang Fuk Court fire not $1m per flat, clarifies industry body
HONG KONG NEWS
20-02-2026 16:22 HKT
Frenchman offers to split lottery winnings with thieves who stole his card to buy winning ticket
WORLD NEWS
20-02-2026 05:41 HKT
Govt sets $8,000–10,500 per sq ft buyback for seven Wang Fuk Court blocks, totaling $6.8b
HONG KONG NEWS
21-02-2026 18:28 HKT
