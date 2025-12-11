logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA NEWS

Taiwan's deputy foreign minister made secret trip to Israel, sources say

CHINA NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A Taiwan flag can be seen at Liberty Square in Taipei, Taiwan, July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang
A Taiwan flag can be seen at Liberty Square in Taipei, Taiwan, July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Taiwandeputy foreign ministersecret tripIsrael

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is displayed at its fabrication plant in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, June 7, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Taiwan charges Tokyo Electron's Taiwan unit in TSMC trade secrets case
CHINA NEWS
03-12-2025 16:01 HKT
A Taiwan flag can be seen at Liberty Square in Taipei, Taiwan, July 28, 2022. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Taiwan names US-educated official new vice defence minister as part of reform push
CHINA NEWS
28-11-2025 14:48 HKT
TSMC's logo is seen at the TSMC Museum of Innovation in Hsinchu, Taiwan, May 29, 2024. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo
Ex-TSMC executive's homes raided in Taiwan probe
CHINA NEWS
28-11-2025 11:32 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank who appeared to be surrendering
WORLD NEWS
28-11-2025 05:58 HKT
Photo by PHILIP FONG / AFP Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (L) gestures as US President Donald Trump delivers a speech in front of US Navy personnel on board the US Navy's USS George Washington aircraft carrier at the US naval base in Yokosuka on October 28, 2025.
Japan denies report that Trump told PM not to provoke China on Taiwan
WORLD NEWS
27-11-2025 21:28 HKT
A woman walks past a street lined with Taiwanese flags, in Kinmen, Taiwan, October 19, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang
Japan will pay 'painful price' if steps out of line over Taiwan, China military says
WORLD NEWS
27-11-2025 16:27 HKT
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks to the media after a telephone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, at her official residence in Tokyo, Japan, November 25, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Trump urged Japan's Takaichi not to aggravate China dispute, sources say
CHINA NEWS
27-11-2025 11:23 HKT
US President Donald Trump, left, and Sanae Takaichi, Japan's prime minister, during a signing ceremony for a document on the implementation of the US Japan trade deal at Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
China's top paper urges US to rein in Japan over Taiwan
CHINA NEWS
27-11-2025 10:20 HKT
Yonaguni island (File Photo)
China slams Japan's plans to deploy missiles near Taiwan
CHINA NEWS
24-11-2025 17:25 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Israel kills Hezbollah military leader in Beirut strike
WORLD NEWS
24-11-2025 03:07 HKT
Cathay Pacific flight to Melbourne forced to return after tire blowout
HONG KONG NEWS
23 hours ago
CupNoodles Museum to close in January after four-year run
HONG KONG NEWS
22 hours ago
Taxi driver fined $4,300 over dispute after taking longer route
HONG KONG NEWS
08-12-2025 14:16 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.