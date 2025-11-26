logo
ePaper
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
BREAKING NEWS

Morning Recap - November 26, 2025

BREAKING NEWS
3 mins ago
recap

Top News
Morning Recap - September 19, 2025
BREAKING NEWS
19-09-2025 06:57 HKT
Morning Recap - September 22, 2025
BREAKING NEWS
19-09-2025 06:57 HKT
Two bodies found in separate incidents off Lamma Island and Shek Kwu Chau
BREAKING NEWS
23-11-2025 21:13 HKT
File photo
HK reports one new imported case of chikungunya fever in Kwai Tsing
BREAKING NEWS
20-11-2025 21:45 HKT
Mercury to dip to 14 degrees on Wed: Observatory
BREAKING NEWS
17-11-2025 13:18 HKT
A view of the dome of the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. U.S., September 19, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura
US Senate passes bill to end government shutdown, sends to House
BREAKING NEWS
11-11-2025 10:39 HKT
Japan issues tsunami advisory following 6.7 magnitude quake
BREAKING NEWS
09-11-2025 16:42 HKT
Sex video forces hospital to suspend top staff
BREAKING NEWS
06-11-2025 20:03 HKT
Shenzhou-21 launches successfully from Jiuquan.
China launches Shenzhou-21, crew to set new space station record
BREAKING NEWS
01-11-2025 00:43 HKT
Eudice Chong beat Suzan Lamens after a 1 1/2-hour battle. PRUDENTIAL HONG KONG TENNIS OPEN
'Very special' triumph for Hong Kong star Eudice Chong
BREAKING NEWS
28-10-2025 19:14 HKT
Brace for the chill: Hong Kong to see 7-degree temperature swing on Wednesday
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
Helper dies after employer sees collapse on home CCTV in Mong Kok
HONG KONG NEWS
18 hours ago
MTR launches Bruce Lee 85th anniversary exhibition across Central and Hong Kong Station
HONG KONG NEWS
24-11-2025 20:10 HKT
