logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
BREAKING NEWS

Night Recap - November 25, 2025

BREAKING NEWS
57 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Two bodies found in separate incidents off Lamma Island and Shek Kwu Chau
BREAKING NEWS
23-11-2025 21:13 HKT
File photo
HK reports one new imported case of chikungunya fever in Kwai Tsing
BREAKING NEWS
20-11-2025 21:45 HKT
Mercury to dip to 14 degrees on Wed: Observatory
BREAKING NEWS
17-11-2025 13:18 HKT
A view of the dome of the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. U.S., September 19, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura
US Senate passes bill to end government shutdown, sends to House
BREAKING NEWS
11-11-2025 10:39 HKT
Japan issues tsunami advisory following 6.7 magnitude quake
BREAKING NEWS
09-11-2025 16:42 HKT
Sex video forces hospital to suspend top staff
BREAKING NEWS
06-11-2025 20:03 HKT
Shenzhou-21 launches successfully from Jiuquan.
China launches Shenzhou-21, crew to set new space station record
BREAKING NEWS
01-11-2025 00:43 HKT
Eudice Chong beat Suzan Lamens after a 1 1/2-hour battle. PRUDENTIAL HONG KONG TENNIS OPEN
'Very special' triumph for Hong Kong star Eudice Chong
BREAKING NEWS
28-10-2025 19:14 HKT
PolyU develops new GenAI training method that halves computing time while matching major models' performance
BREAKING NEWS
24-10-2025 05:17 HKT
Two ground staff killed after Dubai cargo plane crashes off runway at HK airport, hits service vehicle
BREAKING NEWS
20-10-2025 05:15 HKT
Helper dies after employer sees collapse on home CCTV in Mong Kok
HONG KONG NEWS
8 hours ago
MTR launches Bruce Lee 85th anniversary exhibition across Central and Hong Kong Station
HONG KONG NEWS
24-11-2025 20:10 HKT
Brace for the chill: Hong Kong to see 7-degree temperature swing on Wednesday
HONG KONG NEWS
3 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.