Israel and Lebanon expected to hold talks soon, Israeli officials say

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How many people have been killed in the US-Israel war on Iran?
10-03-2026 21:58 HKT
Iran launches missiles as Khamenei's son takes charge
09-03-2026 13:07 HKT
Israel presses Iran assault as Tehran nears succession decision
08-03-2026 19:22 HKT
Iran says can fight for months as Israel strikes Beirut hotel
08-03-2026 16:05 HKT
Israel and Iran exchange fire, Pezeshkian apologises to neighbours
07-03-2026 18:51 HKT
US skips congressional review to approve munitions sale to Israel
07-03-2026 15:13 HKT
Israel announces new wave of 'broad-scale' strikes on Tehran
07-03-2026 12:41 HKT
Heavy attacks hit Tehran as Israel says war in 'new phase'
06-03-2026 13:01 HKT
HK braces for warmer, more humid weather next week
14-03-2026 19:19 HKT