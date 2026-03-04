logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

France, allies preparing bid to 'gradually' reopen Strait of Hormuz

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Strait of HormuzMacron

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Cargo ships and tankers are seen off coast city of Fujairah, in the Strait of Hormuz in the northern Emirate on February 25, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say have 'complete control' of Hormuz Strait
WORLD
04-03-2026 13:17 HKT
Cargo ships and tankers are seen off coast city of Fujairah, in the Strait of Hormuz in the northern Emirate on February 25, 2026. (AFP/File)
Iran state TV says oil tanker struck in Strait of Hormuz
WORLD
01-03-2026 21:37 HKT
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he delivers a speech during a meeting with students from the "Prepas Talents du service public" as part of a program that aims to give every young person an opportunity to join the civil service, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, February 6, 2026. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool/File Photo
'Greenland moment': Macron urges Europe to invest in strategic sectors
WORLD
10-02-2026 17:18 HKT
Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP
Lula, Macron push for stronger UN to face Trump 'Board of Peace'
WORLD
28-01-2026 12:50 HKT
France's President Emmanuel Macron wears sunglasses as he attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 20, 2026. REUTERS
Macron's 'Top Gun' shades win the internet as leaders wrangle over Greenland
FINANCE
21-01-2026 21:46 HKT
France's President Emmanuel Macron delivers a press conference upon the signing of the declaration on deploying post-ceasefire force in Ukraine during the so-called 'Coalition of the Willing' summit, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, January 6, 2026. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
Macron convenes emergency meeting to discuss Greenland, Iran
WORLD
15-01-2026 16:17 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Putin's readiness to speak with Macron 'welcome': French presidency
WORLD
22-12-2025 00:59 HKT
France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron are welcomed upon their arrival at Chengdu International Airport in southwestern China's Sichuan province on December 4, 2025. LUDOVIC MARIN/Pool via REUTERS
Xi woos Macron with sightseeing trip but little in the way of deals
CHINA
05-12-2025 12:25 HKT
China's President Xi Jinping (R) and France's President Emmanuel Macron attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on December 4, 2025. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP)
Macron urges Xi to help correct 'unsustainable' global trade imbalances
CHINA
04-12-2025 22:00 HKT
French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands at a Franco-Chinese business council meeting in Beijing, China April 6, 2023. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
France's Macron in China with Ukraine on the agenda
CHINA
03-12-2025 13:32 HKT
Chinese master's student stabbed to death in London after requesting US boyfriend to test for STDs
CHINA
08-03-2026 18:05 HKT
Israeli police and first responders gather at the site of an Iranian missile strike in the center of the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv, on March 8, 2026. (AFP)
Iran launches missiles as Khamenei's son takes charge
WORLD
16 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Iran defies Trump, elevates Khamenei's son Mojtaba as successor
WORLD
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.