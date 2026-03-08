Norway police says possible terror motive in US embassy blast

Read More
Rising US fuel prices risk sparking domestic wildfire for Trump
07-03-2026 19:18 HKT
US Treasury secretary hints at lifting more Russian oil sanctions
07-03-2026 17:00 HKT
US skips congressional review to approve munitions sale to Israel
07-03-2026 15:13 HKT
One week into Iran war, the dangers for the US and Trump multiply
07-03-2026 14:41 HKT
US faces assaults on democracy, Obama says at Jesse Jackson memorial
07-03-2026 11:30 HKT
Govt proposes raising ferry fares on five outlying Island routes
07-03-2026 17:01 HKT
$39 capsule pods in Tsim Sha Tsui offer private escape
05-03-2026 22:49 HKT