INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

German court orders X to grant data access for Hungary election research

WORLD
20-02-2026 00:03 HKT
German courtXHungary election

A 16 year old uses his phone, in Madrid, Spain February 3, 2026. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura/File Photo
Spain to probe X, Meta, TikTok over AI-generated child sexual abuse material
WORLD
17-02-2026 18:44 HKT
Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP This photo illustration shows the social media platform X (former Twitter) app on a smartphone in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on September 18, 2024.
Brazil orders X to 'immediately' block Grok sexualized deepfakes
WORLD
12-02-2026 15:03 HKT
REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Paris prosecutor's cybercrime unit searches X office, Musk summoned
INNOVATION
03-02-2026 18:56 HKT
Photo by PEDRO MATTEY / AFP A woman lit a candle next to a Venezuelan flag during a vigil to demand freedom for political prisoners at El Helicoide -a facility and prison owned by the Venezuelan government and used for both regular and political prisoners of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN)- in Caracas on January 13, 2026.
Venezuelans regain access to social network X after yearlong block
WORLD
14-01-2026 12:28 HKT
xAI and Grok logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Malaysia to take legal action against X over Grok AI concerns
WORLD
13-01-2026 17:12 HKT
Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE / AFP This photograph taken on January 13, 2025 in Toulouse shows screens displaying the logo of Grok, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, the American company specializing in artificial intelligence and it's founder South African businessman Elon Musk.
UK regulator opens probe into X over sexualised AI imagery
WORLD
13-01-2026 09:51 HKT
Teenagers pose for a photo while holding smartphones in front of a X logo in this illustration taken September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Based in US or Nigeria? Musk's X erupts over location feature
WORLD
25-11-2025 12:15 HKT
Cloudflare outage cuts access to X, ChatGPT and other web platforms for thousands
WORLD
18-11-2025 20:51 HKT
Reuters
OpenAI may not use lyrics without license, German court rules
WORLD
11-11-2025 20:54 HKT
'X' logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, U.S., July 30, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
India limits content takedown powers to fewer officials after spat with Musk's X
WORLD
23-10-2025 16:21 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
21 hours ago
