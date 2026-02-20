German court orders X to grant data access for Hungary election research

Read More
Brazil orders X to 'immediately' block Grok sexualized deepfakes
12-02-2026 15:03 HKT
Paris prosecutor's cybercrime unit searches X office, Musk summoned
03-02-2026 18:56 HKT
Venezuelans regain access to social network X after yearlong block
14-01-2026 12:28 HKT
Malaysia to take legal action against X over Grok AI concerns
13-01-2026 17:12 HKT
UK regulator opens probe into X over sexualised AI imagery
13-01-2026 09:51 HKT
Based in US or Nigeria? Musk's X erupts over location feature
25-11-2025 12:15 HKT
OpenAI may not use lyrics without license, German court rules
11-11-2025 20:54 HKT
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT