logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Bird flu ravaging Antarctic wildlife, scientist warns

WORLD
18-02-2026 12:01 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Photo by JUAN BARRETO / AFP. View of a chinstrap (Pygoscelis antarcticus) and gentoo (Pygoscelis papua) penguins at the Gerlache Strait -which separates the Palmer Archipelago from the Antarctic Peninsula, on January 15, 2024.
Photo by JUAN BARRETO / AFP. View of a chinstrap (Pygoscelis antarcticus) and gentoo (Pygoscelis papua) penguins at the Gerlache Strait -which separates the Palmer Archipelago from the Antarctic Peninsula, on January 15, 2024.
Bird fluAntarcticwildlifescientist

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo by ERNESTO BENAVIDES / AFP A hammerhead shark is seen during tagging and monitoring tasks in a mangrove at the Galapagos National Park, Santa Cruz island, Ecuador, on March 5, 2024.
Over 70 shark, ray species win new wildlife trade protections
WORLD
28-11-2025 17:32 HKT
A Weddell seal lies atop ice at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay. REUTERS/Pauline Askin
Bird flu likely killed hundreds of seal pups on sub-Antarctic island
WORLD
24-10-2025 19:29 HKT
Britain's King Charles attends a nature and finance reception at Lancaster House in London, Britain, June 25, 2025. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
King Charles III to unveil 'harmony' vision of nature in new film
WORLD
09-10-2025 10:27 HKT
Britain's Prince Harry waves as he departs after his visit to the Community Recording Studio (CRS), a grassroots institution providing opportunities for young people, in Nottingham, Britain, September 9, 2025. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Chad ends ties with Prince Harry conservation charity for wildlife failures
WORLD
08-10-2025 21:38 HKT
A specialist examines crawling creatures collected from clandestine graves as part of a research project to help locate missing people, in Guadalajara, Mexico, Friday, July 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Alejandra Leyva)
Why are scientists dressing pigs in clothes and burying them in Mexico?
WORLD
29-07-2025 19:49 HKT
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (L) and Donald Trump (R) (AFP)
Trump says three 'very good choices' to lead Iran but refuses to name them
WORLD
1 hour ago
Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted the southern Lebanese area of al-Qatrani on February 28, 2026. (AFP)
Israeli strikes on Lebanon kill 31, wound 149: health ministry
WORLD
3 hours ago
An aerial view of the Iranian shores and the island of Qeshm in the strait of Hormuz, December 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Ship insurers cancel war risk cover due to Iran conflict
WORLD
3 hours ago
Iran's security chief Ali Larijani attends a ceremony by the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah marking the first anniversary of Israel's assassination of their longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah, in Beirut's southern suburbs on September 27, 2025. (AFP)
Iran's security chief Larijani says 'will not negotiate' with US
WORLD
4 hours ago
'Sinners' wins top prize at Screen Actors Guild awards
WORLD
4 hours ago
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.