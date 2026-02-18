Bird flu ravaging Antarctic wildlife, scientist warns

Read More
Over 70 shark, ray species win new wildlife trade protections
28-11-2025 17:32 HKT
Bird flu likely killed hundreds of seal pups on sub-Antarctic island
24-10-2025 19:29 HKT
King Charles III to unveil 'harmony' vision of nature in new film
09-10-2025 10:27 HKT
Chad ends ties with Prince Harry conservation charity for wildlife failures
08-10-2025 21:38 HKT
Why are scientists dressing pigs in clothes and burying them in Mexico?
29-07-2025 19:49 HKT
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT