logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Allegations in Epstein files may amount to 'crimes against humanity,' UN experts say

WORLD
18-02-2026 09:20 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein are seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025 as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. Justice Department/Handout via REUTERS
Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein are seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025 as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. Justice Department/Handout via REUTERS
AllegationsEpstein filescrimes against humanityUNexperts

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Portraits of killed Iranian protesters are displayed during a demonstration against the Iranian regime on the sideline of the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on February 23, 2026. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
World must not normalise use of force: UN rights chief
WORLD
27-02-2026 21:19 HKT
U.S President Donald Trump holds a gavel, during the inaugural Board of Peace meeting at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 19, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Russia questions how Trump's Board of Peace will work with UN Security Council
WORLD
26-02-2026 19:57 HKT
Photo by HANDOUT / HOUSE OVERSIGHT DEMOCRATS / AFP This undated photo from the personal collection of Jeffrey Epstein provided by the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on December 12, 2025, shows former Harvard President Larry Summers (L), his wife and actor and director Woody Allen.
Epstein files reveal links to cash, women, power in Africa
WORLD
26-02-2026 15:07 HKT
FILE - Shampoo sits on a shelf at a store in Pittsburgh, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Are expensive shampoos worth it? Here's what the experts have to say
WORLD
25-02-2026 17:14 HKT
Dr. Peter Attia in 2022.Gabriele Holtermann-Gorden / Sipa USA via Reuters file
US wellness guru exits CBS News over Epstein files: reports
WORLD
24-02-2026 14:07 HKT
Victims of scam centers who were tricked or trafficked into working in Myanmar, are stuck in limbo at a compound inside the KK Park, a fraud factory, and a human trafficking hub on the border with Thailand-Myanmar after a multinational crackdown on the compounds run by criminal gangs, operated by the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) in Myawaddy, Myanmar, February 26, 2025. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
UN calls for scam centre clampdown amid 'staggering' abuses
WORLD
20-02-2026 19:40 HKT
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a speech at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on February 19, 2026. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
AI cannot be left to 'whims of a few billionaires': UN chief
WORLD
19-02-2026 14:49 HKT
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP Daily Iranian newspapers are fronted with the image of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other headlines, displayed at a kiosk in Tehran on February 18, 2026.
UN nuclear watchdog chief warns Iran-US talks 'don't have much time'
WORLD
19-02-2026 09:37 HKT
A man holds Nazi-related material after crates containing them were discovered again in the Justice Palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in this handout picture released on May 11, 2025. Corte Suprema de Justicia de la Republica Argentina/Handout via REUTERS
Greece experts to examine Nazi atrocity photos find
WORLD
17-02-2026 21:32 HKT
People gather outside the Russian embassy, following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, reported by prison authorities in Russia's Yamalo-Nenets region where he had been serving his sentence, in Warsaw, Poland, February 16, 2024. Dawid Zuchowicz/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS/File Photo
Navalny toxin likely synthetic, say dart frog experts
WORLD
17-02-2026 11:07 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.