NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Iran warns 'finger on trigger' as Trump says Tehran wants talks

WORLD NEWS
8 mins ago
trumpIran

Trump touts 'total access' Greenland deal as NATO asks allies to step up
WORLD NEWS
14 mins ago
Photo: Reuters
US allows China to purchase Venezuelan oil but not at 'undercut' prices of Maduro days, official says
WORLD NEWS
59 mins ago
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands during their meeting in Davos. Reuters
Zelenskiy, after Trump talks, says territorial issue still unsolved
WORLD NEWS
3 hours ago
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP 'Too dangerous to go to hospital': a glimpse into Iran's protest crackdown
'Too dangerous to go to hospital': a glimpse into Iran's protest crackdown
WORLD NEWS
7 hours ago
Gold crosses US$4,800 for the first time as US, EU spar over Greenland
MARKET
21-01-2026 11:16 HKT
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP Traffic rolls along a main throughfare under a banner with images of past and present leaders that reads in Farsi, "Domino fall", as daily life returns to the streets following nationwide protests, in the Iranian capital Tehran on January 19, 2026.
Iran warns protesters who joined 'riots' to surrender
WORLD NEWS
20-01-2026 10:47 HKT
Members of the Iranian community and supporters hold a doll representing the Iranin Spreme Leader Ali Khamenei on a gallow while other hold signs and pre-regime Iranian flags during a "Solidarity with the People of Iran" event in front of City Hall in Downtown on January 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (AFP)
Thousands march in US to back Iranian anti-government protesters
WORLD NEWS
19-01-2026 15:20 HKT
Gold, silver hit record highs as Trump's Greenland tariffs spark safety rally
MARKET
19-01-2026 12:09 HKT
Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP Reza Pahlavi, the US-based son of Iran's ousted former Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, speaks during a press conference at the National Press Club in Washington, DC on January 16, 2026.
Shah's son confident Iran rulers to fall as Trump holds off
WORLD NEWS
17-01-2026 18:51 HKT
Members of the Iranian police stand guard at a protest in front of the British embassy following anti-government protests in Tehran, Iran, January 14, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Death toll in Iran protests over 3,000, rights group says
WORLD NEWS
17-01-2026 18:06 HKT
Carina Hong
24-Year-old math prodigy Carina Hong recruits legendary mathematician Ken Ono to AI startup
CHINA NEWS
19-01-2026 18:54 HKT
Brooklyn Peltz Beckham purchases 7,000 sq ft mansion for $81.4mn
OVERSEAS PROPERTIES
21-01-2026 15:46 HKT
Fencer Edgar Cheung spends $1.87m on parking space at St Martin
HK PROPERTIES
21-01-2026 06:17 HKT
