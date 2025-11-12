logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD NEWS

Communities donate meals and funds as US food aid remains in limbo

WORLD NEWS
3 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Volunteers pack snack bags and meals for afterschool programs in the Central Texas Food Bank warehouse kitchen, as nearly 42 million Americans face a potential lapse in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, known as food stamps, due to the second-longest U.S. government shutdown, in Austin, Texas, U.S., October 30, 2025. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee/File Photo
Volunteers pack snack bags and meals for afterschool programs in the Central Texas Food Bank warehouse kitchen, as nearly 42 million Americans face a potential lapse in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, known as food stamps, due to the second-longest U.S. government shutdown, in Austin, Texas, U.S., October 30, 2025. REUTERS/Kaylee Greenlee/File Photo
CommunitiesdonatemealsfundsUSfood aidlimbo

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP People take pictures with their mobile phones during a performance of the Unitree robot at the Web Summit at Parque das Nacoes in Lisbon, on November 11, 2025.
Trump II could be moment to break US tech power: author
WORLD NEWS
Just now
Klook. Sing Tao
Travel booking platform Klook reveals robust revenue growth in US IPO filing
MARKET
11-11-2025 11:45 HKT
Trump says he is working on a deal to lower tariff rate on Swiss imports
MARKET
11-11-2025 11:32 HKT
Yen slips to 9-month low as traders eye end to US shutdown
MARKET
11-11-2025 10:38 HKT
Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
US to remove warnings from menopause hormone therapy
WORLD NEWS
11-11-2025 10:07 HKT
US senators take major step toward ending record shutdown
WORLD NEWS
10-11-2025 17:31 HKT
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 15, 2025. REUTERS
Shares rise on optimism over potential end to US government shutdown
MARKET
10-11-2025 14:17 HKT
Workers transport soil containing rare earth elements for export at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China October 31, 2010. REUTERS
China starts work on easing rare earth export rules but short of Trump hopes, sources say
MARKET
10-11-2025 10:26 HKT
A view of the dome of the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. U.S., September 19, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura
US Senate on verge of advancing bill to end federal shutdown
MARKET
10-11-2025 10:14 HKT
The flag of China is placed next to the elements of Gallium and Germanium on a periodic table, in this illustration picture taken on July 6, 2023. (Reuters)
China suspends ban on exports of gallium, germanium, antimony to US
CHINA NEWS
09-11-2025 11:49 HKT
Brothers found dead in suspected suicide; elder starved, younger overdosed
HONG KONG NEWS
22 hours ago
Russian crypto couple kidnapped and killed in Dubai after failing to pay ransom
WORLD NEWS
9 hours ago
source: Facebook
Public pressure forces MTR to backtrack on Ho Man Tin signage
HONG KONG NEWS
11-11-2025 12:59 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.