5 pre-bed habits to wake up naturally without alarms

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Relying on an alarm every morning but still feeling exhausted? Experts say 5 simple bedtime habits can train your body to wake naturally, significantly improving sleep quality and banishing fatigue.

According to BBC News Chinese, alarms are part of daily life for many city dwellers. With busier schedules, people rely more on smartphone alarms. But training your body to wake at the right time can reduce morning grogginess and greatly improve mood. Here are 5 simple adjustments to make before bed for an easier wake-up:

1. Find Your Personal Sleep Rhythm

Adults generally need 7–9 hours of sleep. Less than 6 hours increases the risk of early death by 20%. However, there's no magic number for everyone—8 hours is average, but some feel rested after 7, others need 9. Take a week off, skip the alarm, and discover your natural waking time. The key is consistency: go to bed early enough each night. Once it becomes a habit, your body will naturally relax.

2. Use Light to Regulate Your Circadian Rhythm

Light is key to synchronising your internal clock. Natural light tells your brain to stop producing melatonin, keeping you awake. Bright morning light also boosts serotonin, providing significant antidepressant effects. Use blackout curtains and an eye mask at night. Pull back the curtains immediately upon waking to let sunlight in, triggering a cortisol surge that signals the start of a new day.

Build a consistent pre-bed routine (skincare, brushing teeth, putting on comfy sleepwear) within the last two hours before sleep. Dimming the lights is crucial—darkness signals your brain to produce melatonin, preparing you for deep sleep.

3. Lower Your Core Body Temperature

As evening falls and energy use drops, core body temperature naturally decreases, releasing heat through hands and feet via vasodilation. This is why hot nights make sleep difficult. If you're too hot, turn down the AC, wear lighter pyjamas, or use a thinner duvet.

4. Avoid Smartphones and Alcohol

The biggest sleep disruptor for modern people is the smartphone. Blue light waves are similar to daylight, confusing your brain at night. Even worse is "dopamine scrolling"—habitually browsing social media for short bursts of pleasure. Social media algorithms keep your brain active, severely suppressing sleep. Over-reliance on technology especially affects teenagers, whose developing brains and bodies need more sleep than any other group. A 2025 analysis of 45,000 Norwegian students found excessive smartphone use directly linked to poor sleep quality. For those prone to mental health issues, sleep deprivation worsens the condition. They need at least 9 hours of sleep, yet around 70% get less than 7.

To overcome this, use app limiters or switch your phone to greyscale mode to make it less appealing. Also, metabolism affects circadian rhythm—limit caffeine, eat at regular times, and finish dinner at least 3 hours before bed. Avoid alcohol: while it may help you fall asleep faster, it suppresses REM sleep and disrupts the sleep cycle.

5. Adjust Your Routine Gradually

Life stress inevitably disrupts sleep. The circadian system adjusts slowly, so experts recommend shifting your bedtime and wake time by 30 minutes at a time until you reach your ideal schedule, then stick to it. Be patient if your rhythm gets thrown off—it's not a switch, but a rhythm you need to find through repeated effort.

Source: BBC News Chinese