Smartphone flash photo self-test for eye health

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City dwellers spend hours on phones, computers, and other digital devices, making eye fatigue a common condition. A Japanese TV programme shared a simple method to quickly test eye health in just 10 seconds—using your phone camera. Plus, 3 practical techniques to relieve eye fatigue anytime, anywhere.

Japanese ophthalmologist Dr. Kiyofumi Morioka demonstrated on the programme Before and After Learning a quick way to check eye health using a smartphone:

In a dark room, take a photo with the flash on, from about 2–3 metres away.

Observe the eyes in the photo. If they show noticeable red-eye, your eyes are in a "super healthy" state. If they appear black, your eyes are overworked.

Morioka explains that normally, pupils dilate in the dark to let more light reach the retina. However, when eyes are fatigued, the pupils can't adjust properly, light doesn't enter the fundus, and red-eye doesn't appear.

3 Ways to Relieve Eye Fatigue

Morioka shares three methods to relieve tired eyes:

1. Look into the Distance

Looking into the distance helps relax the eyes. A cloudy sky is better than a sunny one, as sunlight contains more blue light, which is more stimulating.

2. Cold Compress First, Then Warm Compress

For best results, apply a cold compress for 1 minute, then a warm compress for 3 minutes. Cold reduces swelling by constricting blood vessels; warm promotes circulation and relaxes eye muscles.

3. Press the Temples with a Toothbrush Handle

Morioka recommends a 10-second technique: use the blunt end of a toothbrush to massage the temples. This relaxes eye muscles and improves circulation around the eyes—simple and convenient.

6 Common Eye Conditions in the Elderly

According to the Hong Kong Department of Health, as we age, eye tissues gradually degenerate. Common eye conditions in the elderly include:

1. Drooping Eyelid (Ptosis): Caused by loose eyelid skin and weakened muscles; mild cases usually don't affect vision.

2. Dry Eye: Symptoms include stinging, dryness, and sensitivity to light. Causes include ageing tear glands, dry environment, eye infections, or medications (e.g., cold or allergy drugs). Artificial tears or humidifiers may help; persistent symptoms require medical attention.

3. Epiphora (Watery Eyes): Caused by loose eyelids preventing proper tear drainage, blocked tear ducts, foreign bodies, or inflammation. Persistent watering needs medical evaluation.

4. Presbyopia (Long-sightedness): The lens loses elasticity with age, affecting near vision. Typically begins around age 40, stabilising around age 60. Requires glasses prescribed by an optometrist or ophthalmologist, with check-ups every 2–3 years.

5. Floaters: Opaque particles floating in the vitreous body, appearing as dark spots or moving shapes. Often temporary, with numbers changing over time.

6. Blurred Vision: Common causes include:

Cataracts: Cloudy lens causing blurry images.

Glaucoma: High eye pressure damages the optic nerve, potentially causing permanent blindness.

Age-related Macular Degeneration: Macula degeneration causing distorted vision, dark spots, or blurring.

Sources: Before and After Learning (教えてもらう前と後), Department of Health (Hong Kong)