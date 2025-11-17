News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
ePaper
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
BUSINESS & INNOVATION
TECH & STARTUP
Global innovations meet Hong Kong’s I&T Spirit at EPIC 2025
TECH & STARTUP
1 hour ago
Top News
Read More
Trump brothers-backed American Bitcoin's quarterly revenue more than doubles
TECH & STARTUP
14-11-2025 22:21 HKT
Apple's China iPhone sales jumped 22 percent in month after iPhone 17 launch
TECH & STARTUP
14-11-2025 16:30 HKT
BYD shifts away from in-house payment system that strained suppliers, sources say
TECH & STARTUP
14-11-2025 15:33 HKT
SMIC says worries over memory shortage prompt customers to hold back Q1 orders
TECH & STARTUP
14-11-2025 14:10 HKT
Apple lowers App Store commissions for 'mini apps'
TECH & STARTUP
14-11-2025 11:25 HKT
Alibaba launches Qwen personal AI assistant app project to compete ChatGPT
TECH & STARTUP
13-11-2025 18:06 HKT
Tencent's quarterly growth beats expectations on gaming demand, AI services
TECH & STARTUP
13-11-2025 17:03 HKT
China's Baidu unveils new AI processors, supercomputing products
TECH & STARTUP
13-11-2025 15:47 HKT
Google Drive service outage affects thousands of US users, impacts reported in HK
TECH & STARTUP
13-11-2025 05:11 HKT
Nvidia supplier Foxconn bullish on AI demand, teases OpenAI announcement
TECH & STARTUP
12-11-2025 21:45 HKT
Taxi driver fined $2,000 and license suspended for trying to overcharge passengers during Golden Week
HONG KONG NEWS
13-11-2025 17:57 HKT
Buckle up: Passengers must wear seatbelts on buses and minibuses starting Jan 25
HONG KONG NEWS
15 hours ago
Derek Cheung's yellow Ferrari towed for illegal parking in Causeway Bay
HONG KONG NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.