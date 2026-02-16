logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

$599 Xiaomi rivals $4,690 Dyson in consumer council vacuum test

NEWS
16-02-2026 17:55 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Consumer Councilcordless upright vacuum cleaners

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Two perfumes contain EU-banned allergen despite overall safety gains: consumer watchdog
NEWS
16-02-2026 15:34 HKT
(AI-generated photo)
Watchdog warns of exaggerated hair regrowth claims after 67 complaints
NEWS
16-02-2026 14:00 HKT
Consumer watchdog urges clearer parking discount terms after complaints
NEWS
16-02-2026 13:52 HKT
Consumer watchdog rates $88 and $260 foot creams equal for hydration
NEWS
15-01-2026 18:41 HKT
(File photo)
Consumer watchdog flags erratic power bank pricing, with costs varying 1.3 times by location
NEWS
15-01-2026 18:21 HKT
Chief Executive of Consumer Council Alaina Shum Jiu-fai (right) and Deputy Chief Executive Francis Ho Ying-foo.
Consumer watchdog warns of health risks in mouth ulcer gels
NEWS
15-01-2026 17:24 HKT
Consumer watchdog warns seniors against costly prepaid deals as complaints top 2,700
NEWS
15-01-2026 13:44 HKT
Consumer watchdog finds carcinogen in popular face washes from Muji, BCL and Detclear
NEWS
15-12-2025 13:45 HKT
(File photo)
Costly matches and broken promises: Dating service complaints hit new high
NEWS
15-12-2025 13:44 HKT
Consumer Council finds budget $749 water dispenser rivals $6,488 model
NEWS
15-12-2025 13:30 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
18 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.