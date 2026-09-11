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INNOVATION

OpenAI launches ChatGPT for financial services industry

INNOVATION
31 mins ago
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A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed OpenAI logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS
A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed OpenAI logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS

OpenAI on Thursday launched a version of ChatGPT built for the financial services industry, combining its latest AI model with built-in data from providers including LSEG, PitchBook and Daloopa to target investment bankers and equity researchers.

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The product, ChatGPT for Financial Services, was developed with Morgan Stanley and Evercore as design partners to help shape the offering, OpenAI said in a blog post.

The launch reflects a broader push by AI companies to build products for regulated industries where data governance and security are central concerns. The product builds on ChatGPT Enterprise's existing security controls, including role-based access and encryption, and allows compliance teams to export workspace logs into audit workflows.

The service is powered by GPT-6 Astra, OpenAI's newest model, which the company said was built to improve retrieval across financial data tools, financial reasoning and the accuracy of generated content.

Users can conduct research across multiple sources, build financial models and generate client materials such as pitchbooks using their firm's own templates, OpenAI said.

OpenAI said it plans to expand the breadth of financial data available through the product and further train its models to identify, interpret and apply that information across tasks traditionally handled by experienced analysts.

The product includes datasets from Daloopa, LSEG News, PitchBook, Crunchbase, Quartr and others covering earnings transcripts, financial statements and company fundamentals. OpenAI said the data is indexed on its own infrastructure to improve retrieval and citation.

LSEG serves as the sole distributor of Reuters news, financial data, and real-time alerts to global financial professionals.

Firms that already hold data subscriptions can connect them through integrations with FactSet, S&P Global, Preqin and Datasite, the company said. OpenAI said it plans to expand the product beyond investment banking and equity research across the wider financial services sector.

Reuters

OpenAIChatGPTfinancial service

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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