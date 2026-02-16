logo
“Care Food Cooking Competition” and Gerontech and Innovation Expo cum Summit

HONG KONG NEWS
16-02-2026 09:00 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Hon. Grace Chan Man-yee, Chief Executive of HKCSS (back row 3rd from right), Romulo Victor M. Israel Jr., Consul General of the Philippines (back row 5th from left), James Yap Han-phong, Principal of Hotel and Tourism Institute (HTI), Chinese Culinary Institute (CCI) and International Culinary Institute (ICI) (back row 2nd from right), Irene So, Executive Director of ZeShan Foundation (back row 3rd from left), Peter Lee, Senior Manager, Community Investment and Employee Engagement of Kerry Holdings Limited
Hon. Grace Chan Man-yee, Chief Executive of HKCSS (back row 3rd from right), Romulo Victor M. Israel Jr., Consul General of the Philippines (back row 5th from left), James Yap Han-phong, Principal of Hotel and Tourism Institute (HTI), Chinese Culinary Institute (CCI) and International Culinary Institute (ICI) (back row 2nd from right), Irene So, Executive Director of ZeShan Foundation (back row 3rd from left), Peter Lee, Senior Manager, Community Investment and Employee Engagement of Kerry Holdings Limited
Hong Kong International Airport’s Terminal 2 to fully open on May 27, boosting capacity for peak travel
HONG KONG NEWS
30 mins ago
(Online photo)
Two injured as car swerves to avoid cat on Kam Tin Road
HONG KONG NEWS
58 mins ago
logo
(Video) Illegal fireworks ring in the Year of the Horse with a bang
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
Fresh water supply restored to upper floors of four blocks in Oi Man Estate after salty water pipe burst
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
Burglars strike Fanling flat on Lunar New Year's Eve, steal $290,000 in cash and jewellery
HONG KONG NEWS
9 hours ago
Photo: FB
Police arrest man, 52, over 'phone scam' targeting pedestrians across HK
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
Fifth suspect arrested in $4.5m fake watch shop scam after Macau deportation
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
Hospitals welcome first 'Year of the Horse' babies at stroke of midnight
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
Customs warns against bringing raw meat, eggs from mainland during holidays
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
Water supply cut for thousands in Ho Man Tin estate over Lunar New Year
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
Andy Lau (left) and Carol Chu (right)
Social media post sheds light on Andy Lau’s private life and wife’s warmth
HK & CHINA SHOWBIZ
15-02-2026 22:40 HKT
Orphaned monkey finds comfort in stuffed toy after mother's rejection
WORLD NEWS
16-02-2026 01:47 HKT
The DJI logo is displayed on the opening day of the Innovation For All (IFA), a technology and industry trade fair, in Berlin, Germany September 5, 2025. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
China's DJI vice president detained on suspicion of bribery
TECH & STARTUP
15-02-2026 17:21 HKT
