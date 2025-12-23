News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
ePaper
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
NEWS
HONG KONG NEWS
Govt refutes with arguments based on facts of trial as external forces attempted to smear HK with Jimmy Lai case
HONG KONG NEWS
23-12-2025 17:48 HKT
Top News
Read More
National Security Police make first-ever arrests for unlawful drilling; seize guns, swords and modified explosives
HONG KONG NEWS
12-12-2025 18:11 HKT
Foreign smears over Jimmy Lai trial dismissed as baseless attempts to interfere
HONG KONG NEWS
12-12-2025 08:50 HKT
Poltical commentator Wong On-yin denied bail, remanded until Jan 20 over National Security charges
HONG KONG NEWS
09-12-2025 17:24 HKT
Political commentator Wong On-yin to appear in court charged with incitement
HONG KONG NEWS
08-12-2025 21:20 HKT
Two overseas ‘subversive’ groups officially banned in HK
HONG KONG NEWS
02-12-2025 14:20 HKT
John Lee vows zero tolerance for ‘sabotage’ after three arrested for alleged sedition over Tai Po tragedy
HONG KONG NEWS
02-12-2025 12:05 HKT
Kwai Chung pancake shop operators arrested for alleged seditious posts
HONG KONG NEWS
25-11-2025 18:50 HKT
19-year-old sentenced to one year in prison for promoting seditious activities
HONG KONG NEWS
13-11-2025 17:03 HKT
HK premieres first National Security Interactive School Drama ‘Campus Chef Challenge’
HONG KONG NEWS
11-11-2025 18:58 HKT
Govt vows to guard LegCo election from interference
HONG KONG NEWS
11-11-2025 17:39 HKT
HK braces for post-new year chill as temperatures to plunge 8 degrees
HONG KONG NEWS
28-12-2025 14:34 HKT
5-year-old boy dies after arm trapped in ski resort elevator in Hokkaido
WORLD NEWS
29-12-2025 01:59 HKT
Woman fatally struck and dragged by KMB in To Kwa Wan
HONG KONG NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.