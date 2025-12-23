logo
Govt refutes with arguments based on facts of trial as external forces attempted to smear HK with Jimmy Lai case

HONG KONG NEWS
23-12-2025 17:48 HKT
National Security Police make first-ever arrests for unlawful drilling; seize guns, swords and modified explosives
HONG KONG NEWS
12-12-2025 18:11 HKT
Foreign smears over Jimmy Lai trial dismissed as baseless attempts to interfere
HONG KONG NEWS
12-12-2025 08:50 HKT
Poltical commentator Wong On-yin denied bail, remanded until Jan 20 over National Security charges
HONG KONG NEWS
09-12-2025 17:24 HKT
Political commentator Wong On-yin to appear in court charged with incitement
HONG KONG NEWS
08-12-2025 21:20 HKT
Two overseas ‘subversive’ groups officially banned in HK
HONG KONG NEWS
02-12-2025 14:20 HKT
John Lee vows zero tolerance for ‘sabotage’ after three arrested for alleged sedition over Tai Po tragedy
HONG KONG NEWS
02-12-2025 12:05 HKT
Kwai Chung pancake shop operators arrested for alleged seditious posts
HONG KONG NEWS
25-11-2025 18:50 HKT
19-year-old sentenced to one year in prison for promoting seditious activities
HONG KONG NEWS
13-11-2025 17:03 HKT
HK premieres first National Security Interactive School Drama ‘Campus Chef Challenge’
HONG KONG NEWS
11-11-2025 18:58 HKT
Govt vows to guard LegCo election from interference
HONG KONG NEWS
11-11-2025 17:39 HKT
HK braces for post-new year chill as temperatures to plunge 8 degrees
HONG KONG NEWS
28-12-2025 14:34 HKT
5-year-old boy dies after arm trapped in ski resort elevator in Hokkaido
WORLD NEWS
29-12-2025 01:59 HKT
Woman fatally struck and dragged by KMB in To Kwa Wan
HONG KONG NEWS
21 hours ago
