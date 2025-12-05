News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
ePaper
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
NEWS
HONG KONG NEWS
A Triple Dose of Holiday Magic Across Hong Kong’s Malls
HONG KONG NEWS
4 hours ago
Maritime Square
Top News
Read More
Hong Kong airport expects up to 1,200 daily flights during Christmas–New Year peak
HONG KONG NEWS
14 mins ago
Experts to begin core sampling next week to assess structural damage from Tai Po fire
HONG KONG NEWS
28 mins ago
Price of fire-retardant scaffolding nets doubles after deadly Tai Po blaze
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
Police raid drug den in Yau Ma Tei, arrest 24
HONG KONG NEWS
9 hours ago
Man arrested for cigarette theft at Tin Shui Wai mall, also had another's ID
HONG KONG NEWS
9 hours ago
Residents raise nearly seven-figure sum for family of security guard killed in Tai Po fire
HONG KONG NEWS
10 hours ago
Police officer critically injured during elite unit selection test
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
Woman loses $100,000 in Wong Tai Sin burglary
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
Chai Wan and North Point renovation projects linked to false documentation spark residents’ anxiety and criticism
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
Man with prior conviction busted using mirror to film under skirt at Hong Kong Disneyland
HONG KONG NEWS
15 hours ago
Final videos show last moments of 5 workers killed in Tai Po fire
HONG KONG NEWS
04-12-2025 07:35 HKT
Banks move to block suspected fraud after claims people changing addresses to Wang Fuk Court
HONG KONG NEWS
04-12-2025 12:05 HKT
Husband's grief captured in global photo mourns missing wife in Tai Po fire
HONG KONG NEWS
04-12-2025 03:34 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.