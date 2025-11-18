News
NEWS
HONG KONG NEWS
AI collab bridges Japan and Hong Kong
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
Japan and Hong Kong have ample room to deepen collaboration in AI and deep technology, according to a leading Japanese AI researcher calling for closer ties to help take Japan’s innovations to the global stage
Taxi mounted pavement after minivan rear-end collision in Lam Tin
HONG KONG NEWS
4 hours ago
Woman arrested in Tun Mun drug bust with $3.2 million in narcotics
HONG KONG NEWS
5 hours ago
Police arrest 18 in loan shark crackdown across Hong Kong
HONG KONG NEWS
8 hours ago
Chemistry expert K Kwong admits to upskirting at Tai Wai MTR station
HONG KONG NEWS
8 hours ago
HKXRA and PolyU host XR Dialogue and awards to boost HK's cultural tourism through immersive technology
HONG KONG NEWS
9 hours ago
5 mainland women arrested in Kwun Tong vice operation
HONG KONG NEWS
10 hours ago
Psychiatric patient returns to Kowloon Hospital after five-hour absence
HONG KONG NEWS
10 hours ago
Swimmer Ian Ho's national triumph celebrated by girlfriend: A love story at the heart of victory
HONG KONG NEWS
11 hours ago
Kai Tak Sports Park’s retractable roof: The engineering triumph that changed HK’s skyline
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
Hospital Authority reports two medication errors in Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
Derek Cheung's yellow Ferrari towed for illegal parking in Causeway Bay
HONG KONG NEWS
17-11-2025 01:39 HKT
Buckle up: Passengers must wear seatbelts on buses and minibuses starting Jan 25
HONG KONG NEWS
16-11-2025 19:21 HKT
Experienced hiker found dead after falling from cliff in Tai Lam Country Park
HONG KONG NEWS
17-11-2025 04:47 HKT
