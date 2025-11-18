logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
HONG KONG NEWS

AI collab bridges Japan and Hong Kong

HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Japan and Hong Kong have ample room to deepen collaboration in AI and deep technology, according to a leading Japanese AI researcher calling for closer ties to help take Japan’s innovations to the global stage
Japan and Hong Kong have ample room to deepen collaboration in AI and deep technology, according to a leading Japanese AI researcher calling for closer ties to help take Japan’s innovations to the global stage
Top News
Read More
Taxi mounted pavement after minivan rear-end collision in Lam Tin
HONG KONG NEWS
4 hours ago
Woman arrested in Tun Mun drug bust with $3.2 million in narcotics
HONG KONG NEWS
5 hours ago
Police arrest 18 in loan shark crackdown across Hong Kong
HONG KONG NEWS
8 hours ago
Chemistry expert K Kwong admits to upskirting at Tai Wai MTR station
HONG KONG NEWS
8 hours ago
HKXRA and PolyU host XR Dialogue and awards to boost HK's cultural tourism through immersive technology
HONG KONG NEWS
9 hours ago
5 mainland women arrested in Kwun Tong vice operation
HONG KONG NEWS
10 hours ago
Psychiatric patient returns to Kowloon Hospital after five-hour absence
HONG KONG NEWS
10 hours ago
Swimmer Ian Ho's national triumph celebrated by girlfriend: A love story at the heart of victory
HONG KONG NEWS
11 hours ago
Kai Tak Sports Park’s retractable roof: The engineering triumph that changed HK’s skyline
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
Hospital Authority reports two medication errors in Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital
HONG KONG NEWS
13 hours ago
Derek Cheung's yellow Ferrari towed for illegal parking in Causeway Bay
HONG KONG NEWS
17-11-2025 01:39 HKT
(File Photo)
Buckle up: Passengers must wear seatbelts on buses and minibuses starting Jan 25
HONG KONG NEWS
16-11-2025 19:21 HKT
Experienced hiker found dead after falling from cliff in Tai Lam Country Park
HONG KONG NEWS
17-11-2025 04:47 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.