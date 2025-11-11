News
NEWS
HONG KONG NEWS
Henderson Malls Bring Citywide Sports Fever to Life for National Games
HONG KONG NEWS
1 hour ago
National Game
Activity
Henderson Land Malls
World-class races along with K-pop megastar RAIN, fireworks displays, international cuisines and race week packages
HONG KONG NEWS
33 mins ago
CITIC Telecom CPC charts new course for AI+ security
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
Hong Kong’s innovation engine takes off at EPIC 2025
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
Car hits 170 km/h in Tseung Kwan O tunnel, 4 arrested in speeding crackdown
HONG KONG NEWS
2 hours ago
Brothers found dead in suspected suicide at Un Chau Estate
HONG KONG NEWS
3 hours ago
HKEAA links rise in student errors to GenAI, notes 'fragmented reading' and Hong Kong-style English
HONG KONG NEWS
9 hours ago
FEHD denies crematorium shortage, says all applicants get slots within 15 days
HONG KONG NEWS
9 hours ago
Sibling brawl over cleaning in Sau Mau Ping leaves teenage brother and sister hospitalized, both arrested
HONG KONG NEWS
9 hours ago
Customs top brass star in barber-shop skit to rally voters for LegCo poll
HONG KONG NEWS
12 hours ago
HK swimmers finish sixth in National Games 4×100m free relay final
HONG KONG NEWS
14 hours ago
New waterfront park to open in Sai Ying Pun with inflatable playground
HONG KONG NEWS
09-11-2025 18:53 HKT
Exclusive: HK youth's poverty solution triumphs at London Imperial College Innovation Challenge
HONG KONG NEWS
23 hours ago
T1 signal remain in force before noon on Tue as Typhoon Fung-wong nears
HONG KONG NEWS
23 hours ago
