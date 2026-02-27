logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Hong Kong Exchange Fund assets climb to $4.26 trillion

FINANCE
27-02-2026 16:55 HKT
logo
logo
logo
The local currency touched the weak-side of its trading band at 7.85 per US dollar during New York hours on Wednesday, prompting the HKMA to intervene at the request of banks. Photo by REUTERS
The local currency touched the weak-side of its trading band at 7.85 per US dollar during New York hours on Wednesday, prompting the HKMA to intervene at the request of banks. Photo by REUTERS
HKMAExchange Fundfiscal surplus

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
(Budget 2026) HK to transfer $150 billion from Exchange Fund to finance infrastructure
FINANCE
25-02-2026 13:27 HKT
A security guard walks past a directory board of Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) in Hong Kong December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
(Budget 2026) Hong Kong explores the establishment of a one‑stop multi‑asset class post‑trade securities infrastructure
FINANCE
25-02-2026 13:01 HKT
The HKMA utilizes AI to introduce a new anti-fraud music video. It is based on the concept of Kung Fu game and features Arthur Yuen, who faces off against the original fraudster character “Lachachu” (despicable banana in Cantonese) in a battle between good and evil. HKMA
HKMA launches 2026 anti-fraud public education campaign
FINANCE
12-02-2026 22:10 HKT
from second left, Eddie Yue and H.E. Khaled Mohamed Balama. HKMA
UAE central bank joins HK debt depository network to deepen financial co-operation and market connectivity
FINANCE
12-02-2026 15:55 HKT
Hong Kong releases fintech blueprint, to launch four flagship projects
INNOVATION
03-02-2026 16:44 HKT
A security guard walks past a directory board of Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) in Hong Kong December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
US monetary policy future trend remains uncertain: HKMA
FINANCE
29-01-2026 11:13 HKT
HKMA chief executive Eddie Yue
Hong Kong's Exchange Fund posts record $331 billion investment return last year
FINANCE
28-01-2026 16:51 HKT
(from left) Justin Cai, EY Fintech Partner; Raymond Chan; Olivier Franses, regional head of financial crime detection of Asia at the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited; Allen Huang, head and professor of department of accounting and associate director of center for business and social analytics; Chris Yip.
Banks need take accountability in using AI, says HKMA
FINANCE
27-01-2026 19:42 HKT
HKMA launches phase 2A of sustainable finance taxonomy to support green economy
FINANCE
22-01-2026 16:48 HKT
HK's de facto central bank publishes Project Cargox recommendation report
FINANCE
19-01-2026 10:58 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
17 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.