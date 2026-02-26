Xi urges good start to 15th Five-Year Plan period

Read More
Germany's Merz hails China ties as he seeks reset with Beijing
25-02-2026 23:54 HKT
China overturns Canadian's death sentence after Carney visit, lawyer says
09-02-2026 12:39 HKT
China could help end war in Ukraine, Finland's prime minister says
27-01-2026 20:18 HKT
China's Xi urges greater cooperation with Vietnam
26-01-2026 19:57 HKT
Xi urges youth to strengthen China-US friendship
11-01-2026 19:50 HKT
Canada's Carney plans to talk trade, relations during China visit
11-01-2026 14:47 HKT
South Korea's Lee says he asked Xi to play a mediating role on North Korea
07-01-2026 13:51 HKT
South Korea's Lee snaps Xi selfie with Chinese 'backdoor' phone
06-01-2026 12:44 HKT
Xi urges South Korea's Lee to make 'right choices' in turbulent world
05-01-2026 22:30 HKT
China seeks to enhance ties with Ireland to boost relations with EU
05-01-2026 16:47 HKT
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT