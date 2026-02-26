logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Xi urges good start to 15th Five-Year Plan period

CHINA
26-02-2026 15:44 HKT
logo
logo
logo
Chinese President Xi Jinping (File Photo)
Chinese President Xi Jinping (File Photo)
Five-Year PlanXi Jinping

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Germany's Merz hails China ties as he seeks reset with Beijing
CHINA
25-02-2026 23:54 HKT
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with President of China Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026. (Reuters)
China overturns Canadian's death sentence after Carney visit, lawyer says
CHINA
09-02-2026 12:39 HKT
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo shake hands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China January 27, 2026. (Reuters)
China could help end war in Ukraine, Finland's prime minister says
CHINA
27-01-2026 20:18 HKT
Chinese President Xi Jinping (File/Reuters)
China's Xi urges greater cooperation with Vietnam
CHINA
26-01-2026 19:57 HKT
Xi urges youth to strengthen China-US friendship
CHINA
11-01-2026 19:50 HKT
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney (left); China's president Xi Jinping (AFP)
Canada's Carney plans to talk trade, relations during China visit
CHINA
11-01-2026 14:47 HKT
Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung during a MOU Signing Ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, January 5, 2026. (Reuters)
South Korea's Lee says he asked Xi to play a mediating role on North Korea
CHINA
07-01-2026 13:51 HKT
South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung (L) and his wife Kim Hea Kyung (2nd L) take a selfie with China's President Xi Jinping (2nd R) and his wife Peng Liyuan (R) after a dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on January 5, 2026. (AFP)
South Korea's Lee snaps Xi selfie with Chinese 'backdoor' phone
CHINA
06-01-2026 12:44 HKT
South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung (L) shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping. (AFP)
Xi urges South Korea's Lee to make 'right choices' in turbulent world
CHINA
05-01-2026 22:30 HKT
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin talks to Chinese President Xi Jinping during the bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, January 5, 2026. (Reuters)
China seeks to enhance ties with Ireland to boost relations with EU
CHINA
05-01-2026 16:47 HKT
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) sails in the Arabian Sea on February 11, 2026. (AFP)
Iran Guards say 'struck' US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with 4 ballistic missiles
NEWS
17 hours ago
(File photo)
HKO warns of possible thunderstorms and strong gusts early next week
NEWS
28-02-2026 19:54 HKT
Hundreds of HKers stuck in limbo after suspension of Dubai Airport
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.