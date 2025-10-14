logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
News
Comment
Business & Innovation
Property
Racing
Education
Arts & Lifestyle
Entertainment
Sports
Brain Teaser
menu__iconmenu__icon
NEWS
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA NEWS

Trump on track to meet Xi in South Korea, Bessent says

CHINA NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping hold a bilateral meeting during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping hold a bilateral meeting during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
TrumpmeetingXiSouth KoreaBessent

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacts next to U.S. President Donald Trump at Ben Gurion International Airport, amid a U.S.-brokered prisoner-hostage swap and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, in Lod, Israel, October 13, 2025. (Reuters)
Hamas begins releasing Israeli hostages, Trump says Gaza war over
WORLD NEWS
19 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians returned to a devastated Gaza City, after an Israel-Hamas ceasefire came into effect, and as both sides discuss implementing US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end the war, which calls for Hamas' disarmament and for the group not to be involved in running post-war Gaza. (AFP)
Countdown to hostage release as Trump to host Gaza peace summit
WORLD NEWS
12-10-2025 20:25 HKT
US President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon returning from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after a medical checkup on October 10, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)
Trump, oldest elected US president, in 'excellent' health: doctor
WORLD NEWS
11-10-2025 18:28 HKT
Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced on October 10, 2025. This AFPTV video grab shows Ana Corina Sosa reacting to the news that her mother, María Corina Machado, won the Nobel Peace Prize during an AFP interview via Zoom in Caracas on October 10, 2025. Photo by AFPTV / AFPTV / AFP
Venezuela's Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize - and dedicates it to Trump
WORLD NEWS
11-10-2025 13:44 HKT
The logo of Boeing company is displayed at the Australian International Airshow in Avalon, Australia March 26, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo
Trump threatens China with export controls on Boeing parts
CHINA NEWS
11-10-2025 13:31 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference, at the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, June 25, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Trump floats dropping Spain from NATO alliance
WORLD NEWS
10-10-2025 18:41 HKT
A worker holds Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov's 23-karat gold medal of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize before being auctioned at the Times Center, Monday, June 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Nobel Peace Prize winner to be announced, in a year overshadowed by Trump
WORLD NEWS
10-10-2025 17:06 HKT
US President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable about Antifa in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 8, 2025. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)
Trump sends letter to Thai PM on border conflict with Cambodia
WORLD NEWS
09-10-2025 19:43 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump reads a note handed to him by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio he said was regarding Middle East peace talks during a roundtable discussion in the State Dining Room of the White House on October 08, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Trump admin fires US diplomat over relationship with Chinese
WORLD NEWS
09-10-2025 12:03 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump departs with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles following a roundtable discussion in the State Dining Room of the White House on October 08, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
US Senate rejects limiting Trump's strikes on alleged drug runners
WORLD NEWS
09-10-2025 10:23 HKT
Indonesian domestic helper in HK turns out to be modern-day Cinderella
HONG KONG NEWS
19 hours ago
Postnatal depression suspected in double death case in Shouson Garden
HONG KONG NEWS
18 hours ago
HK TV report exposes shocking indecent behavior at Tsing Yi public staircase
HONG KONG NEWS
11-10-2025 10:31 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2025 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.