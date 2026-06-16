Tattooed man blocks bus stairwell, refuses to move amid passenger complaints

A bus passenger has sparked anger online after he was seen sitting on a double-decker bus stairwell and allegedly blocking access to the upper deck during a crowded rush-hour journey, while refusing repeated requests from passengers and the driver to move.

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In a social media post, the complainant said the incident happened after school hours when the lower deck was already packed.

When the complainant approached the stairs to check for seats upstairs, he allegedly found a man dressed in black with tattoos sitting at the stairwell landing and obstructing passage.

According to the post, several passengers asked the man to move, but he allegedly ignored them. As more people boarded, congestion on the lower deck worsened due to the blocked access, leaving passengers unable to move freely between decks. An elderly female passenger was also said to have been unable to go upstairs and had to remain downstairs.

The complainant alleged that the man stretched out his legs and placed a bag in the middle of the stairwell, while telling passengers to stay downstairs and not “bother” him, saying he was “organizing his belongings.” He also reportedly told those wanting to go upstairs to “wait.”

The bus driver later issued a public announcement asking the man to clear the stairwell, but he allegedly failed to comply.

The complainant said the man appeared hostile throughout the journey, giving what was described as an intimidating stare and a provocative smile while being filmed, prompting concerns about a possible confrontation. Out of concern for personal safety, the passenger said he did not confront him directly.

The incident has drawn strong reactions online, with many users criticizing the behavior and urging passengers to report similar cases to the driver or authorities. Some comments also called for more confrontational responses, though there was no indication that the situation escalated further.

Transport operators have previously reminded passengers that blocking bus stairwells is prohibited, and drivers may intervene or seek assistance if passenger behavior affects safety or order on board.