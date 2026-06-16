logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
TRENDING
breadcrumb-arrow
SOCIAL BUZZ

Tattooed man blocks bus stairwell, refuses to move amid passenger complaints

SOCIAL BUZZ
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A bus passenger has sparked anger online after he was seen sitting on a double-decker bus stairwell and allegedly blocking access to the upper deck during a crowded rush-hour journey, while refusing repeated requests from passengers and the driver to move.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

In a social media post, the complainant said the incident happened after school hours when the lower deck was already packed.

When the complainant approached the stairs to check for seats upstairs, he allegedly found a man dressed in black with tattoos sitting at the stairwell landing and obstructing passage.

According to the post, several passengers asked the man to move, but he allegedly ignored them. As more people boarded, congestion on the lower deck worsened due to the blocked access, leaving passengers unable to move freely between decks. An elderly female passenger was also said to have been unable to go upstairs and had to remain downstairs.

The complainant alleged that the man stretched out his legs and placed a bag in the middle of the stairwell, while telling passengers to stay downstairs and not “bother” him, saying he was “organizing his belongings.” He also reportedly told those wanting to go upstairs to “wait.”

The bus driver later issued a public announcement asking the man to clear the stairwell, but he allegedly failed to comply.

The complainant said the man appeared hostile throughout the journey, giving what was described as an intimidating stare and a provocative smile while being filmed, prompting concerns about a possible confrontation. Out of concern for personal safety, the passenger said he did not confront him directly.

The incident has drawn strong reactions online, with many users criticizing the behavior and urging passengers to report similar cases to the driver or authorities. Some comments also called for more confrontational responses, though there was no indication that the situation escalated further.

Transport operators have previously reminded passengers that blocking bus stairwells is prohibited, and drivers may intervene or seek assistance if passenger behavior affects safety or order on board.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Jobless HK father says he was rejected for $20,000 jobs for being overqualified
SOCIAL BUZZ
3 hours ago
Taxi driver ‘refuses’ elderly couple heading to hospital from Sha Tin, sparks online debate
SOCIAL BUZZ
15-06-2026 13:45 HKT
Hong Kong's first 'face-stepping' massage shop raises hygiene and fetish concerns
SOCIAL BUZZ
11-06-2026 15:39 HKT
source: online
Employer loses $20,000 after domestic helper quits after just two days, citing earthquake damage
SOCIAL BUZZ
11-06-2026 13:32 HKT
(file photo)
HK student says overseas study dream backfired after top university snub
SOCIAL BUZZ
10-06-2026 16:32 HKT
New public housing resident struggles with 'reverse' door and gate installation
SOCIAL BUZZ
10-06-2026 05:51 HKT
File photo and online capture
CSSA recipient locks mother out over $480 bra dispute and asks online: ‘Am I wrong?’
SOCIAL BUZZ
09-06-2026 15:43 HKT
Taiwan murder case: Fujian woman’s ‘grieving partner act’ exposed after killing a boyfriend 11 years her junior
SOCIAL BUZZ
08-06-2026 18:05 HKT
(File Photo)
Japan service ‘myth’ under scrutiny after HK diner claims rude treatment at Osaka hotpot chain
SOCIAL BUZZ
08-06-2026 15:08 HKT
Trainee doctor used hospital X-ray on herself, posted on Instagram, facing disciplinary action
SOCIAL BUZZ
08-06-2026 05:46 HKT
Ocean Park crowds revive memories of its busiest days
NEWS
15-06-2026 14:27 HKT
Dozens of students fall ill after school renovation, parents suspect link to works
NEWS
15-06-2026 01:18 HKT
55 years on, Michelle Yim’s charm still lights up the stage, drawing a star-studded crowd
ENTERTAINMENT
14-06-2026 16:50 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.