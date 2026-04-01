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NEWS

Morning Recap - April 1, 2026

NEWS
27 mins ago
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Wall Street soars as traders bet on potential war off-ramp

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Wall Street ended sharply higher on Tuesday, lifted by speculation about a potential de-escalation in the Middle East conflict that has sent oil prices soaring and fueled fears of global inflation in recent weeks.

Customs seizes $16m in illicit cigarettes in two raids, 2 men arrested

Hong Kong Customs seized about 3.57 million suspected illicit cigarettes worth an estimated HK$16 million in two raids on Tuesday, arresting two men in Kwai Chung and Yuen Long.

Electric vehicle tax concessions end, nearly 3,000 cars registered in February under 'one-for-one' scheme

First registration tax concessions for electric private cars, including the "one-for-one replacement" scheme, expired on Tuesday, with applications submitted on or after April 1 no longer eligible for the concessions, the government announced on February 25.

Housing Bureau, HKU sign MOU to boost construction tech for public housing

The Housing Bureau and the University of Hong Kong signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Monday to advance research and application of innovative construction technologies for public housing projects.

HK ends Asian Cup qualifying campaign with 2-1 defeat to India

Hong Kong's Asian Cup qualifying campaign came to an end on Tuesday after a 2-1 away defeat to India in their final Group C match.

Pokémon card seller, 24, robbed during $90,000 deal in Kwun Tong, one arrested

A 24-year-old man was attacked and robbed while trying to sell a Pokémon card valued at HK$90,000 in Kwun Tong on Monday afternoon, but managed to recover the card after chasing down the suspect, police said.

Opinion | Editorial

Pakistan’s rising stature in Iran incident no accident – HK can forge stronger ties via existing connections

Leveraging historical ties, geographic positioning, and shared relations with China can unlock new opportunities in cultural diplomacy.

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Customs seizes $16m in illicit cigarettes in two raids, 2 men arrested
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