Night Recap - March 25, 2026

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10 convicted in 35+ subversion case apply for final appeal

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Ten individuals who were charged with conspiracy to commit subversion in the informal primary election case have applied for a final appeal, as the deadline for all parties to file a final appeal has expired.

Competition Commission takes legal action against six firms, 12 individuals over $700m bid-rigging scandal

The Competition Commission today took legal action in the Competition Tribunal against six undertakings and 12 individuals in connection with a bid-rigging syndicate in the building maintenance sector, involving 11 housing estates and buildings with a total contract value of around HK$700 million.

Ocean Park sees over 20pc rise in overseas visitors within three months

Ocean Park reported a year-on-year increase of over 20 percent in overseas visitors from December to February, with visitors from the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia increasing by nearly 60 percent combined, while mainland Chinese visitors grew by around 15 percent.

MTR to upgrade Tung Chung Line signalling system this Sunday as part of extension construction

The MTR Corporation will upgrade part of the Tung Chung Line signalling system in the early hours of this Sunday as one of the construction phases of the line-extension project.

Former Apple Daily building cordoned off as three related companies dissolved

Police on Wednesday cordoned off the former Apple Daily building in Tseung Kwan O, a day after three companies connected to the group were ordered to be dissolved.

Business Today

eMPF logs 11,500 complaints; members can claim for fault-induced financial losses: Hui

Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu said on Wednesday that the eMPF Platform received a total of about 11,500 complaint cases as of the end of February, of which 76 percent have been handled by The eMPF Platform Company, with an average handling time of about 18 working days.

Television Broadcasts swings to a profit of HK$59 million last year, proposes name change to TVB

Television Broadcasts (0511) swung to a profit of HK$59 million last year from a loss of HK$491 million in 2024 and proposed to change its name to TVB Limited.

Chester sees 17 times oversubscription on Wednesday

Henderson Land Development's (0012) Chester in Hung Hom has received more than 2,220 checks so far, marking an about 17 times oversubscription of 123 units to be sold on Saturday.

CK Hutchison unit says Panama arbitration claim now tops US$2 billion

A unit of Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison (0001) said on Tuesday it had widened its claims in an international arbitration case against Panama, saying damages had now risen to more than US$2 billion (HK$15.7 billion).

HKR's luxury project Toscana in Discover Bay plans to sell 320 homes in mid-year

HKR International (0480) said on Wednesday that its residential project, Toscana in Discovery Bay North, is anticipated to begin sales of the first phase of 320 homes as early as mid-year.

World/China

Iran fires missile salvo after Trump signals progress in talks

Iran launched a new missile salvo across the Middle East on Wednesday, after US President Donald Trump's signals that he was eager to talk with Tehran steadied global markets.

Artemis 2 Moon mission: a primer

NASA's Artemis 2 lunar mission is set to be the first crewed flyby of the Moon in more than half a century, and could launch as soon as April 1.

Japan PM asks IEA to prepare additional 'coordinated release' of oil

The head of the International Energy Agency said Wednesday he was "ready to move forward" with an additional release of oil reserves "if and when necessary".

OpenAI drops AI video tool Sora, startling Disney, sources say

On Monday evening, Walt Disney Co and OpenAI teams were working together on a project linked to Sora, OpenAI's AI video tool. Just 30 minutes after that meeting, the Disney team was blindsided with word that OpenAI was dropping the tool altogether, a person familiar with the matter said.

China says it has right to retaliate against Mexico's tariff hikes

China said on Wednesday that Mexico's trade measures against it, including tariff increases, constitute trade and investment barriers and that it had the right to take countermeasures.